This year's Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival is set to once again descend upon the grounds of the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio with Korn, Disturbed and Breaking Benjamin serving as the headlining acts at the three-day event.

The location is an iconic one made famous by the movie The Shawshank Redemption, which featured scenes shot on-site at the historic prison. Fans will not only have the opportunity to catch three days worth of bands, but will also be able to walk through sections of the actual reformatory on free tours with a tattoo convention, haunted attractions, art and more all present to enhance the festival experience.

"We are thrilled to be playing on the historic and hallowed grounds of the Ohio State Reformatory for our first Inkcarceration," said Disturbed's David Draiman. "Ohio, are you ready?” Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix added, “We are excited to be part of Inkcarceration this year. Epic lineup, can’t wait to see all you Inkmates!"

"The 2022 edition will be, by far, our most ambitious year yet," stated festival co-founder Daniel Janssen. "The partnership with the Danny Wimmer Presents team has really enhanced all aspects of the festival and fan experience. Seeing the excitement this event continues to bring to this state and city of Mansfield, along with the fan support from all over the country, makes me so proud to call Ohio my home."

The Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival will be held from July 15 through July 17 and the lineup for each day can be seen directly below.

Tickets are on sale now and to view the range of options available, visit the festival website.

Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival — 2022 Lineup

Friday, July 15:

Korn, Papa Roach, Three Days Grace, I Prevail, (To Be Announced), Sleeping With Sirens, Code Orange, Lacuna Coil, From Ashes To New, Born of Osiris, DED, Oxymorrons, Spoken, As You Were, Paul Bartolome, Fate Destroyed, Impending Lies, Plainview, Zakk Cash

Saturday, July 16:

Breaking Benjamin, Evanescence, Falling In Reverse, Black Label Society, Theory Of A Deadman, Avatar, Spiritbox, Saint Asonia, Ayron Jones, Volumes, Solence, Siiickbrain, If I Die First, Widow7, Paralandra, All’s Fair, Erasing Never, Farewell to Fear, Nearly Spent

Sunday, July 17:

Disturbed, Lamb Of God, Seether, Black Veil Brides, Jelly Roll, Nothing More, 10 Years, Sick Puppies, John 5, Butcher Babies, Fire From The Gods, Veil of Maya, Gemini Syndrome, The Violent, Defying Decay, Dreamwalker, Alukah, WoR, Darkhorse Saloon

