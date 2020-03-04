Juggalo ho! Insane Clown Posse are preparing to invade concert stages across the country in late spring, with a 32-dates U.S. tour.

Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope will kick off the "Wicked Clowns From Outer Space 2" tour on April 23 in Indianapolis, Indiana, heading out to the West Coast before crossing back through the U.S. and finishing June 5 in Reading, Pennsylvania.

See all of the dates listed below and for ticketing information, be sure to visit Insane Clown Posse's website.

Insane Clown Posse returned to the music scene in 2019, issuing their Fearless Fred Fury album. The set was their 15th studio album after a lengthy career that started with 1992's Carnival of Carnage.

Insane Clown Posse "Wicked Clowns From Outer Space 2" Tour



April 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Emerson Theater

April 24 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

April 25 — Battle Creek, Mich. @ The Music Factory

April 26 — Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's

April 28 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theater

April 29 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom

April 30 — Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags Center

May 1 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre

May 2 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep

May 3 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater

May 4 — Casper, Wyo. @ The Hangar

May 6 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

May 8 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace Of Spades

May 9 — Reno, Nev. @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

May 12 — Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst

May 13 — San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

May 14 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Fremont Country Club

May 15 — Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

May 16 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Club Red

May 19 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

May 21 — San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center

May 22 — Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey

May 23 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

May 25 — Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada

May 27 — Spartanburrg, S.C. @ Ground Zero

May 28 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

May 29 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Blind Tiger

May 30 — Leesburg, Va. @ Tally Ho Theatre

June 2 — Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground

June 3 — Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster

June 4 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Tropix Outdoor Stage

June 5 — Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

Psychopathic Records

