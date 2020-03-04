Insane Clown Posse Announce ‘Wicked Clowns From Outer Space 2′ Tour
Juggalo ho! Insane Clown Posse are preparing to invade concert stages across the country in late spring, with a 32-dates U.S. tour.
Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope will kick off the "Wicked Clowns From Outer Space 2" tour on April 23 in Indianapolis, Indiana, heading out to the West Coast before crossing back through the U.S. and finishing June 5 in Reading, Pennsylvania.
See all of the dates listed below and for ticketing information, be sure to visit Insane Clown Posse's website.
Insane Clown Posse returned to the music scene in 2019, issuing their Fearless Fred Fury album. The set was their 15th studio album after a lengthy career that started with 1992's Carnival of Carnage.
Insane Clown Posse "Wicked Clowns From Outer Space 2" Tour
April 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Emerson Theater
April 24 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
April 25 — Battle Creek, Mich. @ The Music Factory
April 26 — Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's
April 28 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theater
April 29 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom
April 30 — Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags Center
May 1 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre
May 2 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep
May 3 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater
May 4 — Casper, Wyo. @ The Hangar
May 6 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
May 8 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace Of Spades
May 9 — Reno, Nev. @ Virginia Street Brewhouse
May 12 — Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst
May 13 — San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick
May 14 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Fremont Country Club
May 15 — Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre
May 16 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Club Red
May 19 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
May 21 — San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center
May 22 — Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey
May 23 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live
May 25 — Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada
May 27 — Spartanburrg, S.C. @ Ground Zero
May 28 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal
May 29 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Blind Tiger
May 30 — Leesburg, Va. @ Tally Ho Theatre
June 2 — Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground
June 3 — Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster
June 4 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Tropix Outdoor Stage
June 5 — Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
