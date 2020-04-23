Insane Clown Posse’s Gathering of the Juggalos Canceled Over Ban on Gatherings

Insane Clown Posse will be consciously "un-gathering" the Juggalos in 2020. As the band revealed in a new statement, their annual Gathering of the Juggalos event has been called off for 2020, adhering to the continued social distancing practice, plus policy mandated for their venue for the 2020 event.

The band stated, “Psychopathic Records and the Insane Clown Posse LIVE for the Juggalo family! For 20 consecutive years, the Gathering of the Juggalos has been the biggest family reunion on the planet, generating untold levels of freshness for thousands and thousands of attending Juggalos from all walks of life, all around the world. With the global pandemic that is now affecting us all, we are dedicated first and foremost to the safety and health of our family. That said, at this juncture, it is with a heavy heart we announce that due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we have no choice but to postpone the Gathering until next year."

The group stated that not only was it their call, but also one that was dictated to the Nelson Ledges Quarry Park where they intended to hold the event. That said, it's a move that ICP support.

"With tens of thousands of deaths due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we can’t possibly in good conscience even consider trying to put on a Gathering during these difficult times. Aside from the serious health concerns, there are numerous other factors that have destroyed any possibility of the Gathering taking place this year," they explain.

They add, "The entire music industry is at a dead halt due to the quarantine, and this, along with the uncertainty of how things will eventually pan out, has made it impossible to move forward with a 2020 GOTJ. That aside, the bottom line is simply that we REFUSE to risk even ONE Juggalo life by hosting a Gathering during these troubling times."

Finishing out their statement, the band asks that Juggalos everywhere head the words of Fred Fury and Flip the Rat: “BE SAFE: Watch your step and take it easy. You can’t replace what you mean to our team. Without you, tell me where the fuck we’d be?” The Gathering of the Juggalos is expected to return in 2021.