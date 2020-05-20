Insane Clown Posse Play ‘Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?’

The Insane Clown Posse are our latest guests on ‘Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?’ In this episode, Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope join us via Zoom to prove and disprove what’s written about them online.

A lot has been said and written about ICP over the years, but we got the truth about their storied career. After sharing some incredible backyard wrestling memories from before J and Shaggy were teenagers, the guys disproved a rumor that they had unanimously decided to “not rap openly about Satan.”

“Rapping about the devil was never on the table,” Shaggy explains. “It wasn’t something that was even presented to us.” Violent J explains that one of their favorite Detroit rappers, Esham, rapped about the devil back in the ‘90s, but despite his influence and ICP’s Dark Carnival lore, the Satan entry on Wikipedia is false.

Wikipedia is also wrong about the term “juggalo” being coined suddenly while Violent J addressed a crowd of ICP fans in 1994. “Without a doubt, people calling themselves Juggalos was never our blueprint,” says J. As for the term itself, the duo believes their fans grabbed it from “Murder Go Round” and the lyrics, “But I'm the juggalugalocoro” and “Nobody fucks with a jokero juggalo.”

Watch the Insane Clown Posse tell more stories about Waffle House fights, Disney trying to ban their music, magnets and more in the ‘Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?’ episode below.

Insane Clown Posse - Wikipedia: Fact or Fiction?