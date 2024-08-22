Instagram Adds New Music Feature + It Feels Like the 2000s Again

Instagram has added a new music feature and it feels like we're living in the 2000s again.

Remember Myspace? It was the biggest social network on the internet throughout much of the 2000s before Facebook took over. You could customize the way your personal profile looked, have a select number of "Top Friends" to show off who your best friends were and you could even have a default profile song that would play whenever someone visited the page.

Instagram has now added the latter feature to user profiles so that people can make them even more unique and showcase what their favorite song is at any given moment.

Music isn't new to Instagram by any means. It's been possible to share songs to your Story and put songs over regular feed posts for quite a while now, having introduced adding songs to photo posts back in 2022.

But now, you can add a song to your profile to show off your taste.

How to Add Song to Instagram Profile

It's easy to add music to your Instagram page. Simply go to your profile in the app, press the "Edit profile" button under your username and bio, then press "Music." You can then search for a song and add up to 30 seconds of it to your page.

You can even adjust the section so that your favorite part plays.

Press "Done," and that's it. The song doesn't play automatically, but there is a tiny icon next to it on your profile that your followers can click if they want to hear it.

WTF Happened to Myspace?

Since we mentioned Myspace, let's look at what happened to the network and why it's not as widely used anymore. The platform launched in August of 2003, so it's just over 21 years old (if that doesn't horrify you, we don't know what will).

Imagine a time where Google wasn't one of the most-visited site on the internet. In 2006, Myspace had surpassed Google in site visits, according to EM360 Tech.

Its reign wasn't long-lasting, though, and in 2011, it experienced a sharp decline in users. By that point, Facebook had already become much more widely-used, and Myspace hasn't quite been revived since.

Myspace still exists today, but social media is always evolving and with platforms like Instagram and TikTok, it's tough for it to compete.