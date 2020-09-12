Iron Age Guitarist Wade Allison Has Died

Wade Allison, guitarist for Texas thrash/hardcore outfit Iron Age, has died.

The news of the guitarist's passing was confirmed by Brooklyn Vegan, though no cause of death was reported at this time and Allison's exact age is uncertain.

Iron Age was formed in 2004 and released two albums — 2006's Constant Struggle and 2009's The Sleeping Eye — before splitting up in 2011. A brief reunion came the following year before the band dissolved once more, reuniting again in 2015. Although Iron Age had been active since their second reformation, no new material has surfaced beyond a demo that was released in 2011.

Allison was also a member of death metal/hardcore group Mammoth Grinder, a band both he and Iron Age guitarist Chris Ulsh were in together. Ulsh is also the drummer for Power Trip, who recently suffered the unexpected death of singer Riley Gale in August. Allison played on Mammoth Grinder's Underworlds album, which came out in 2013. He was also featured on traditional metal unit Eternal Champion's 2013 demo, The Last King of Pictdom, on which Power Trip guitarist Blake Ibanez played as well.

Power Trip honored Allison on Twitter, thanking him for his "friendship, brilliant music and endless inspiration."

Our condolences to Iron Age, Allison's family and all who knew the musician.

Iron Age, "Sleeping Eye of the Watcher"