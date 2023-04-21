Iron Maiden Announce First Non-Festival 2023 North American Tour Dates

Iron Maiden have just announced a trio of The Future Past tour dates in western Canada, all of which will take place before the metal legends head to California to perform at the first night of the three-day Power Trip festival.

In October of last year, Maiden announced a European leg of the all-new The Future Past Tour, which will place a special focus on material from their latest album, Senjutsu, as well as 1986's classic Somehwere in Time, amid other career-spanning cuts.

This trek will now also make stops in Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver on Sept. 28, 30 and Oct. 2, respectively, with the Power Trip fest being held on Oct. 6.

Iron Maiden Fan Club members will have pre-sale access starting on April 25, while the general on sale will begin on April 28 through Ticketmaster.

READ MORE: Iron Maiden's Eddie - A Look Back Through Over 40 Years of Metal's Best Mascot

Last fall, Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood issued a message to fans, thanking them for an incredibly successful Legacy of the Beast tour, while looking forward to what The Future Past run has in store.

He also confirmed that this new tour will extend into 2024, so if you're among the fans freaking out that there's no U.S. dates or anything beyond the west coast in the U.S. and Canada, don't worry. It sounds like we'll all have our chance to catch Eddie and the boys before it's all over!

See the new dates below and get tickets to previously announced Iron Maiden shows here.

Iron Maiden 2023 North American Tour Dates

Sept. 28 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Sept. 30 – Edmonton Alberta @ Rogers Place

Oct. 02 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 06 — Indio, Calif. @ Power Trip Festival *

* previously announced

The 51 Songs Iron Maiden Have Never Played Live There's less than a third of Iron Maiden's total catalog that has never been played live.

PLAYLIST: Early Traditional Metal

Over 200 songs! Listen/follow here.