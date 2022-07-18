At Iron Maiden's Legacy of the Beast show in Athens, Greece on July 16, someone in the crowd lit a flare gun during the beginning of "The Number of the Beast" and faced the wrath of singer Bruce Dickinson, who blasted the concertgoer from the stage.

The song has been the second-to-last in the traditional portion of Maiden's setlist on the 2022 leg of the tour, played prior to "Iron Maiden" and a pair of subsequent encores. Dickinson strayed from the lyrics, addressing the fire in the audience after singing, "What did I see," by adding, "The cunt with a fucking flare, I've got to sing up here."

He goes on, "You fucking cocksucker. You Greek cunt. All right. I've got to fucking sing. All right. Fuck you."

The moment put a damper on the song as Dickinson did not carry on with the remaining lines nor the iconic scream before the first verse properly kicked in and the frontman mistakenly sang the second verse "Torches blazed and sacred chants were praised..." instead and repeated it again after the first chorus.

See multiple angles of fan-filmed video from the performance below.

Another North American leg of the Legacy of the Beast tour will begin on Sept. 11 and all of the upcoming dates can be viewed at this location. For tickets, head here.

Iron Maiden, "The Number of the Beast" — Live on July 16, 2022 in Athens, Greece

Iron Maiden Setlist - July 16, 2022 (Athens, Greece - via setlist.fm)

01. "Senjutsu"

02. "Stratego"

03. "The Writing on the Wall"

04. "Revelations"

05. "Blood Brothers"

06. "Sign of the Cross"

07. "Flight of Icarus"

08. "Fear of the Dark"

09. "Hallowed Be Thy Name"

10. "The Number of the Beast"

11. "Iron Maiden"

Encore:

12. "The Trooper"

13. "The Clansman"

14. "Run to the Hills"

Encore 2:

15. "Aces High"