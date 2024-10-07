On Oct. 4, Iron Maiden kicked off the North American leg of The Future Past tour, delivering a 15-song set in front of a Chula Vista, California crowd.

The run has already taken place in other parts of the world and mostly concentrates on two albums — 2021's Senjutsu and the 1986 classic Somewhere in Time. Material off the pair of records makes up two-thirds of the set, with one song from five other albums rounding out the setlist.

One of the biggest highlights is the performance of the epic Somewhere in Time closer "Alexander the Great," which had never been played live prior to 2024. And, as with any tour backing a new record, it could be the only time we see these Senjutsu songs enter the set, especially with a 50th anniversary tour looming. That celebratory trek will only features material from Iron Maiden's self-titled debut through 1992's Fear of the Dark.

Even at 66 years old, singer Bruce Dickinson remains in remarkably youthful form, still reaching all the high notes and belting it all out with a fiery passion, matched by his physically exhaustive presence.

The rest of the group bring an age-defying energy as well, proving why this band has been on top for so long.

See photos, fan-filmed footage and the complete setlist from The Future Past tour kickoff below. Head to Iron Maiden's website to see all their upcoming dates, too.

Iron Maiden, "Caught Somewhere in Time" + "Stranger In a Strange Land" (Oct. 4, 2024)

Iron Maiden, "Hell on Earth" (Oct. 4, 2024)

Iron Maiden Setlist – Oct. 4, 2024

01. "Caught Somewhere in Time"

02. "Stranger in a Strange Land"

03. "The Writing on the Wall"

04. "Days of Future Past"

05. "The Time Machine"

06. "The Prisoner"

07. "Death of the Celts"

08. "Can I Play With Madness"

09. "Heaven Can Wait"

10. "Alexander the Great"

11. "Fear of the Dark"

12. "Iron Maiden"

Encore:

13. "Hell on Earth"

14. "The Trooper"

15. "Wasted Years"

Photos: Iron Maiden Live on Oct. 4, 2024

