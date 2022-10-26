Ivan Moody Apologizes for ‘Impulsive’ Retirement Comments – ‘I Ain’t Going Anywhere’

Ivan Moody announcing that he plans to retire from heavy metal after one more album with Five Finger Death Punch was one of the most shocking things this community heard over the last few weeks, but he's apparently thought more about his words. In a new video, the frontman apologized for his "impulsive" retirement comments and assured fans that he isn't going anywhere.

Moody first shared his plans to retire onstage during Five Finger Death Punch's recent show in Denver, Colo., adding that it was a deal he'd made with his kids so that he could be more present in their lives. However, after seeing the headlines come to life, he's had a change of heart.

"I really sat back the last few days and took it all in. And I first off want to apologize. I do. I apologize," the singer said in a video that was uploaded to YouTube by a fan. "I apologize because music's all I've got, and I don't think, for one, my kids would respect me in the long run if I quit doing what got me here. I don't think my friends would talk to me. Obviously they didn't text me, not the ones I was hoping for."

"My bandmates deserve better. Zoltan [Bathory] deserves my heart and has earned my respect time and time again. He may as well be my blood. You deserve the best, there is no question about that," he continued.

Moody acknowledged that it's inevitable that his children are going to grow up and have their own lives, and praised both of their mothers for being so good to them.

"I can't quit. I can't. I'm not. To be quite honest with you, I think I'd die. Maybe not physically die, my but soul would fucking definitely fade, and I didn't come here for that," he declared. "There is a fucking fire inside of me that will never go out. Music and heavy metal are all I've ever had, all I've ever known. I was designed by it. When all the rest of the world kept betting against me — underdog, day after day after day — I found solace and sanctuary in bands like Metallica and Pantera, Alice in Chains, Danzig. The list goes on and on."

"I ain't going anywhere. I'm not... Maybe I was a little bit impulsive... I hope you all will forgive me."

Moody also further clarified that when he said he was retiring from heavy metal, he meant the entire music industry. The intensity of the "epic" moment he was in — his kids being present for a sold-out arena show — is what influenced him to make the announcement to begin with.

Fortunately, though, his story isn't over yet. Watch the full video below.

Ivan Moody Apologizes for 'Impulsive' Retirement Comments - 'I Ain't Going Anywhere'