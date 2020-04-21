Jack Osbourne Celebrating 17 Years of Sobriety

For Jack Osbourne, April 21 is a big day. The 34-year-old son of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that today marks his 17th year of sobriety.

In a new Instagram post, Osbourne posts a photo of his sobriety time counter, with the following message: "If someone would have told me 17 years ago I’d be celebrating my 17th year of sobriety locked down at home because of a global pandemic I’d of literally laughed in their face. However shitty this current situation is I am still filled with such a large amount of gratitude. Getting sober can be hard and staying sober is even harder, but I am here today because I threw my hands up and said 'fuck it tell me what I need to do.'"

He continues, "I surrendered to the fact that I will never be a 'normal' drinker and that drugs and alcohol will only ever lead to bad things for me. I went to meetings, worked steps, help newcomers and surrounded myself with strong sober people."

Osbourne concludes, "The road map is simple but it doesn’t make it easy. For anyone who is struggling in this very strange time, there are plenty of resources available that can be accessed from the comfort of your home while we can’t leave. Don't be afraid to reach out," finishing his message with the hashtags: #soberlife #sober #keepcomingback.

Jack first came to fame on The Osbournes family reality series on MTV in 2002. In 2003, Jack entered rehab for treatment for an addiction to OxyContin. As he entered adulthood, Osbourne has been more behind the scenes, directing a documentary about his father as well as taking on one of Ozzy's music videos. He's also co-starred with Ozzy in the travelogue series, Ozzy & Jack's World Detour.