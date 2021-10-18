Jack White Brings Fuzzed Out Funk in ‘Call of Duty’ Song ‘Taking Me Back’

Welcome back, Jack White! After nearly a four year break, the singer has returned with the new song "Taking Me Back," which is tied to promotion for the upcoming Activision Call of Duty®: Vanguard video game.

White's lyric video for the fuzzed out new track features footage from the video gaming action, giving viewers an idea of what white knuckle gaming adventures lie on the horizon. White has actually released two versions of the song, with the second being significantly more scaled back with more swing and being released under the title "Taking Me Back (Gently)." Videos for both versions can be seen below.

The singer self-produced the song at his Third Man Studios in Nashville, also playing all instruments along with providing the vocals.

As can be seen by the Call of Duty®: Vanguard visualizer, gamers will find themselves in a World War II-like environment. The newest title in the gaming franchise launches Nov. 5 worldwide. Pre-orders for the game are being taken here.

If you're liking the new Jack White track, be sure to pick it up via the platform of your choosing here. Check out both versions of the song and the lyrics below.

Jack White, "Taking Me Back" Lyrics

I'll Bet You Do

When You Take Out The Figures

And When You Pull All The Triggers,

Well You're Taking Me Back

You're Taking Me Back. When You Listen To Mystics

As You Lay At Your Picnics.

You're Taking Me Back.

You're Taking Me Back. I'll Bet You Do,

But Not For Long.

I'm Alone,

But Not For Long. When I'm Down On The Floor You'll See

That No One Will Notice Me

It's Breaking My Back.

Breaking My Back. When You Drop The Mail Off To Me

And Make Us Both Coffee

Are You Taking It Black?

Are You Taking Me Back? I'll Bet You Do,

But Not For Long. I'll Bet You Do Feel Alone,

But Not For Long. It's Breaking My Back

It's Breaking My Back When You Forgive The Friction

And You Talk About Christmas,

Are You Taking Me Back?

Taking Me Back. When I Recall The History

These Kids Are A Mystery

They're Taking Me Back

They Are Taking Me Back Taking Me Back. I'll Bet You Do.

I'll Bet, I'll Bet You,

Do.

Jack White, "Taking Me Back"

Jack White, "Taking Me Back (Gently)"