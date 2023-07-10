POLL: What’s the Best Jack White / White Stripes Album? – VOTE NOW

Whether it was with the White Stripes or after he ventured out on his own, Jack White has become one of the music successful and critically hailed musicians of the 21st Century. He was at the forefront of the early 2000s garage rock revolution and has championed guitar rock over the years. But which of his albums is the best?

It all started back in 1999 as Jack and his musical partner Meg White served up a blues and punk influenced self-titled debut album that featured the song "The Big Three Killed My Baby." The critics began to take notice the following year with 2000's De Stijl, which gave us "Hello Operator." And things absolutely exploded in 2001 with the release of White Blood Cells, with the band getting commercial airplay for "Hotel Yorba," "Fell in Love With a Girl," "Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground" and "We're Going to Be Friends."

2003's follow-up Elephant was arguably their biggest commercial success, buoyed by the stadium anthem "Seven Nation Army" as well as "I Just Don't Know What to Do With Myself" and "The Hardest Button to Button." 2005's Get Behind Me Satan gave us more hits with "Blue Orchid," "My Doorbell" and "The Denial Twist" and the band finished their run with 2007's Icky Thump, which provided the title track as well as "Rag and Bone," "You Don't Know What Love Is (You Just Do What You're Told)" and "Conquest."

White would play a supporting role in several Raconteurs albums, but returned to the spotlight in 2012 with the outstanding solo debut Blunderbuss, featuring "Love Interruption," "Sixteen Saltines," "Freedom at 21" and "I'm Shakin'." Lazaretto, featuring "High Ball Stepper" and the title track, followed in 2014. Then came 2018's more experimental Boarding House Reach and the singles "Connected by Love" and "Over and Over and Over."

The singer-guitarist would take some time off after, but returned strong in 2022 with a pair of albums - Fear of the Dawn featuring "Taking Me Back," "What's the Trick" and the title track, and Entering Heaven Alive, featuring "Love Is Selfish" and "Queen of the Bees."

