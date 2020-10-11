Jack White was a late addition, playing as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this week, and he used the platform to pay tribute to late guitarist Eddie Van Halen.

White's tribute was announced ahead of the performance, as he revealed he planned to use a guitar that the Van Halen legend had designed for him.

The singer/guitarist wrote on social media, "I thought it could be a nice gesture for me to use this blue Eddie Van Halen model guitar for one of the songs tonight on SNL. The guitar was designed by Eddie (with a few customizations I had added). Eddie was very kind to me and saw to it that this guitar was made for me to my specs. I won't even insult the man’s talent by trying to play one of his songs tonight. Thanks again Eddie for this guitar and rest in peace sir."

White used the guitar during his second performance of the night on the title track from his Lazaretto album. The singer/guitarist even delivered some of Van Halen's signature tapping style late in the track, providing some blistering guitar work. The performance can be viewed in the player below.

Jack White, "Lazaretto" (Saturday Night Live)

Saturday Night Live would finish out the night with a pair of more direct Van Halen tributes, showing a snippet from a past performance on the comedic variety show before host Bill Burr closed the night including a "Rest in peace, Eddie Van Halen" in his final comments.

It was an interesting week for Saturday Night Live with the musical guest spot. Country star Morgan Wallen was initially booked to appear on SNL, but a decision was made to choose a different performer after video surfaced of Wallen partying, kissing and mingling with fans while not wearing a mask or social distancing at a University of Alabama football game.

Wallen explained via an Instagram video that he understood the reasoning, offering, "My actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams."

Host/comedian Bill Burr shot an "awkward" promo video for the episode, suggesting they might let him play his music as well, with the crew seemingly offering a "no." Burr, a major metal fan, has picked up the drums and occasionally used his The Monday Morning Podcast to praise the talents of some of rock and metal's best acts and players.

On Friday (Oct. 9), SNL creator Lorne Michaels revealed that White would fill the last minute void, explaining, "It has to be somebody who is ready to go."