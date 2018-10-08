Jack White’s The Raconteurs to Release New Album in 2019

The Raconteurs will release a new album in 2019, according to White’s Third Man Records. The label is re-issuing the band’s 2008 album Consolers of the Lonely. with a bonus 7-inch single that will include two new songs from the band's latest recording sessions. Read a description of the package below.

To celebrate ten years since the release of Consolers of the Lonely, Third Man Records is beyond honored to reissue this noteworthy album. Pressed on incredibly unique magnificent copper foil vinyl, this is the first time the double LP has EVER been made available on colored vinyl. Coupled with a slightly re-imagined front cover highlighting new metallic accents to the iconic tintype image (after all, tin IS the traditional gift for a 10 year anniversary), this release was mastered directly from the original 1” master tapes and lovingly pressed at Third Man Pressing in Detroit, Michigan. For our 7" for this package, we have something very special: the first NEW songs in ten years from recent sessions that will ultimately result in a new Raconteurs album in 2019!! That's right, we're not giving you track titles or even letting your hear a snippet. You'll have to wait until this package hits your doorstep.

The time for you all to get pretty dang excited about what is to come next year begins right... NOW!

The Raconteurs formed in 2005 and released two albums, Broken Boy Soldiers and Consolers of the Lonely, before eventually going dark in 2010. In the years since, White has focued on his solo career, his other band the Dead Weather, and running Third Man Records (and producing artists on the label). This is the first we have heard of new material from the band since their hiatus.