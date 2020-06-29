See Virtual Tour of James Hetfield’s Car Collection Exhibit

James Hetfield isn't simply the frontman of Metallica. He's a philanthropist, coffee table builder and an automobile enthusiast.

Last year, the musician donated several of his custom cars to the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles, and was named a "Founding Member" as a result. In January of this year, he made his first public appearance following a stint in rehab at a launch event for the car exhibit. Earlier this month, he announced the release of a coffee table book full of pictures of the collection titled Reclaimed Rust: The Four-Wheeled Creations Of James Hetfield, which will be out July 28.

The Petersen Automotive Museum has now shared a full virtual tour of the exhibit. "Reclaimed Rust to me means that, I think an old guitar is sitting there with songs still in it, waiting for someone to pick it up and breathe life into it again," Papa Het said in the video. "I've done that with many of these cars. I have seen cars sitting in a field in Kansas and thinking, 'They've got a story to tell still. Let's bring this thing back to life!'"

Watch the two videos below. You can visit the "Reclaimed Rust" exhibit at the Petersen Automotive Museum by purchasing tickets here.

James Hetfield Reclaimed Rust Car Collection