Jared Leto's journey across America as part of the "Mars Across America" promotion for Thirty Seconds to Mars' new album found him turning up in Fort Worth, Texas Wednesday (March 4), where he was able to hitch a ride with NASCAR Xfinity driver Tyler Reddick ... but not without eating a little dust first as the driver did donuts around Leto.

Receiving a police escort, Reddick and Leto arrived at the legendary Texas Motor Speedway where they unveiled a bright pink Thirty Seconds to Mars race car that promoted the new album America. In the TMZ video above, you can see Leto and Reddick taking a few spins around the speedway in the Thirty Seconds to Mars car.

Leto announced his cross-country trip earlier this week, aiming to shine a spotlight on some of the things that make America great. He opened the week in New York City, where a choir and fans joined him outside of Madison Square Garden for an impromptu performance of "Walk on Water," from the new album. He also made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he discussed the promotion, eventually hitching a ride with rapper A$AP Rocky who makes a guest turn on the new album.

Other stops this week have included some time spent at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and a stopover in Chicago reaching new heights before making it to Texas for his white-knuckle ride with Reddick. A trip to Austin was also in the works before leaving Texas.