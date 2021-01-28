Jared Leto’s Oscar Is Missing and Nobody Knows Where It Is

Jared Leto lost his Oscar.

That's right, the Academy Award statuette the Thirty Seconds to Mars rocker and Hollywood actor won for his portrayal of a transgender woman in Matthew McConaughey's Dallas Buyers Club has been missing for three years — and nobody seems to know where it is. That's what Leto explained on Wednesday (Jan. 27) during a late-night TV appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

It appears the Oscar was misplaced when Leto moved to a new house in Los Angeles. Yet he "didn't know" it was gone initially, as the musician and actor told Corden, per an NME summary of the interview. "I don't think anyone wanted to tell me," Leto added. "It somehow just magically kind of disappeared."

The first thought on some minds might be that the award got stolen by someone involved with the move, or maybe that it was somehow merely lost along the way. Either way, Leto and his crew have looked for it, and it hasn't turned up.

"It could be somewhere," Leto confessed, "but everyone's searched for it high and low. I hope it's in good hands wherever it is. We haven't seen it for quite some time."

Not that the entertainer was especially careful with the Oscar from the start. When he accepted the accolade at the 86th Academy Awards in March 2014, Leto shared the trophy with pretty much anyone who wanted to get their hands on it.

"I hope someone is taking care of it," Leto said. "I remember the night I got it; I passed it around to so many people. It was beat up and scratched up, but people had fun taking pictures with it. It's nice to share it, so hopefully, someone is taking good care of it."

The Thirty Seconds to Mars bandleader wasn't the only one to win an Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club. McConaughey also won the Academy Award for Best Actor and the movie's makeup artists got the trophy for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Further, the flick received nominations for Best Picture, Best Editing and Best Original Screenplay.

Jared Leto Appears on The Late Late Show with James Corden - Jan. 27, 2020