Jerry Cantrell, Kim Thayil Lead 2022 ‘Sounds of Seattle’ Rock Camp

As the 30th anniversary year of grunge takes place, Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp has gathered some of the musicians who pioneered the musical movement in the '90s for their "Sounds of Seattle" Rock Camp taking place next year. Leading the list of talent is Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell, Soundgarden's Kim Thayil and onetime Pearl Jam drummer Dave Krusen.

This special Rock Camp will take place Feb. 17-20, 2022 in Los Angeles. Additional details on packages and pricing can be found here.

“The past few years have been unusually difficult and at times truly bizarre for the nation and world in general, and for the music industry and rock bands in particular. I am super excited about the opportunity to connect and reengage with fellow musicians and fans at the Rock ‘n' Roll Fantasy Camp. Bring your favorite axe and let’s jam at Rock Camp,” says Soundgarden's Kim Thayil.

Thayil and Soundgarden came up through the ranks and honed their sound in Seattle, reaching their commercial breakout on 1991's Superunknown album. Alice in Chains also used Seattle's stages as a proving ground, hitting the floor running with 1990's Facelift album. As for Krusen, he served as Pearl Jam's original drummer while they were still named Mookie Blaylock. His credits also include time spent with Candlebox and Unified Theory among others.

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp

Other guests during this particular Rock Camp will include guest "counselors" Stephen Perkins, Mike Kroeger, Monte Pittman, Adam Kury, Joel Hoekstra, Peter Klett, Eva Gardner, Tommy Black and Britt Lightning.

With the current COVID situation, Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp have moved all of their Rock Camps to 2022. They've also made their COVID precautions for each of the rock camps available to view for those making that a consideration in their attendance.