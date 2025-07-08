Original Pearl Jam drummer Dave Krusen has shared whether he'd rejoin the band following the news of their split with Matt Cameron.

Cameron joined the band in 1998 as a fill-in after the departure of Jack Irons, but he eventually became their full-time drummer. He played with the band for 27 years, last appearing on their 2024 album Dark Matter and taking the stage with them for the final time in May of this year.

The rocker shared the news of his departure from Pearl Jam on social media yesterday, and the band noted how much he'll be missed in a statement of their own.

Krusen was Pearl Jam's first drummer, playing with the group from 1990 to '91. Thus, he played on their masterpiece of a debut, Ten, before Dave Abbruzzese took his place. He played with the group in 2017 at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony and again in 2022 when Cameron contracted COVID-19 and had to sit out part of their tour.

Krusen appeared as a guest on Audacy's The Daly Migs Show earlier today (July 8), and he revealed whether or not he'd return to the kit with the group following the news of Cameron's departure.

"I got a message yesterday morning and I didn't know what was going on," Krusen said. "People are hitting me up and I'm like, 'I have no idea what the band's up to.' I'm very surprised to hear that from Matt, but I'm excited for him and his new adventures, whatever he's got planned."

Cameron's post didn't reveal a reason for his decision to step away from the group, but he did indicate that there will be "more to follow" from his announcement. Pearl Jam have not hinted at whether or not they have a replacement for him at this time either.

"Of course I would love to jam with those guys again, anytime, they know that. The [Rock and Roll] Hall of Fame thing was amazing and then sitting in with them, it was like no time had passed," Krusen continued.

"It's just effortless getting to play with those guys so, of course, I would love to."

Krusen recalled that he and his former bandmates discussed potentially recording together again at some point for fun back when he sat in with them on tour, but it hasn't actually happened yet.

See an Instagram clip from the interview here.