Ex-Pearl Jam Drummer + Other Musicians React to Matt Cameron’s Split With Band

Ex-Pearl Jam drummer Dave Abbruzzese and a lot of other musicians have reacted to Matt Cameron's departure from the legendary rock band.

Cameron revealed that he's stepping away from the band after 27 years in a social media post earlier today (July 7). He initially joined the band in 1998 as a fill-in for Jack Irons, and eventually became a permanent member, playing on all of their albums from 2000's Binaural to 2024's Dark Matter.

In his statement, Cameron shared that there will be "more to follow," so it's unclear at this time whether he is pursuing a different musical project or will step away from it entirely.

Pearl Jam shared his post and added their own statement, wishing the drummer the best and telling him how much he'll be missed.

What Dave Abbruzzese Said

Abbruzzese, who played in Pearl Jam from 1991 to '94 and appeared on the albums Vs. and Vitalogy, shared a post on his own social media wishing Cameron the best.

"All the best to the mighty Matt Cameron," he wrote.

The rocker was dismissed from Pearl Jam in '94, and revealed in a 2024 interview that the only people related to the band he's spoken to over the years are Cameron, original drummer Dave Krusen and Irons.

Other Musicians React to Cameron's Departure From Pearl Jam

Many other musicians have commented on Cameron's departure, expressing support for the rocker in whatever he has planned for the future. Most of the comments highlighted below were left on Cameron's Instagram post.

"Love you so much," wrote Lily Cornell Silver, daughter of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell and band manager Susan Silver.

"You are and will continue to be amazing at all you do," The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen commented.

"Big brother thanks for sharing your seat with me, can’t wait to hear what you do next," added Dave Krusen, the original drummer for Pearl Jam who also played on their debut album Ten.

"You have inspired us all and will continue. All the best, Matt," Rage Against the Machine's Brad Wilk added.

Rush vocalist and bassist Geddy Lee wrote, "Matt - Thanks for all your incredible contributions to music! You are truly the best and I wish you much love and happiness!"

Pantera's Rex Brown praised, "To one of THE baddest drummers in History: We salute you Matt!"

The Black Keys' Patrick Carney, Atom Willard and some others shared their reactions as well. See the post below to read more.