The incendiary end to Jimi Hendrix's iconic show at 1967's Monterey Pop Fest will be memorialized in bobblehead form with the Jimi Hendrix Live at Monterey bobblehead. The official collectible is soon to arrive from toymaker Kollectico and the licensing arm of Hendrix's estate, Experience Hendrix.

At Monterey Pop, The Jimi Hendrix Experience wowed festivalgoers with a jaw-dropping gig that ended when the rock showman doused his Fender Stratocaster in lighter fluid before setting the guitar on fire and smashing it to pieces. Isn't a bobblehead on one's desk or shelf a great way to remember the concert?

"Collector's items are a form of admiration for a beloved artist or person of interest," says Janie Hendrix, the late musician's stepsister who currently runs Experience Hendrix. "They can even represent a special bond. We want those who are devoted to Jimi to have something delightful to add life to the spaces where they live and work [with] a beautifully artistic and endearing line that we can all enjoy. Jimi was fun-loving. This is a lighthearted way to appreciate him."

Adds Kollectico CEO Andrew S. Hazen, "We couldn't be more excited about this partnership. Jimi Hendrix has always been a huge source of inspiration for me these past 40 something years. With such extraordinary imagery in his portfolio, this is an opportunity for us to use our creativity to honor Jimi Hendrix."

But the Live at Monterey toy isn't the only Hendrix bobblehead that will be available to collectors. The Kellectico-Hendrix line also includes a Hendrix With Guitar bobblehead, a Hendrix on Motorcycle bobble, plus Hendrix ornaments and bobble buddies.

The three-day Monterey International Pop Music Festival, held in Monterey, Calif., from June 16-18, 1967, changed music forever, as Ultimate Classic Rock recalled. Hendrix's stunning guitar theatrics, coming before the U.S. release of the Experience's debut album, Are You Experienced, played a large part in that.

Pre-order the official Jimi Hendrix bobbleheads now at jimihendrixbobbleheads.com or bobbleheadboss.com. Orders for the Hendrix items should ship out starting in August. See some images below.

