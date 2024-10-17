Kenny Wayne Shepherd Celebrates Jimi Hendrix’s Legacy – ‘He Was Just an Incredibly Innovative Musician’

In less than 12 months, Kenny Wayne Shepherd did something he's never done before in his career: release two full-length albums of original, new music.

The first album, Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 1, came out on Nov. 17, 2023. Then on Sept. 20, 2024, he followed it with Vol. 2.

Get our free mobile app

"Honestly, there is so much that is competing for our attention nowadays that I think it's a really high expectation to think that somebody's going to be able to sit down and listen to a 16-song album from start to finish," he told Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong on Wednesday (Oct. 16).

"But you know, two eight-song albums, it's much more doable. Somebody could put that on and listen to it on their morning commute on the way to work and possibly hear the whole album in its entirety — and that's the goal, because I make records. I don't make songs. I make albums."

As he explained, his goal has always been to take listeners on a journey with his albums, whether it's his debut album, 1995's Ledbetter Heights, or his most recent, Dirt on My Diamonds Vol. 2.

"It gives you an experience — a musical experience."

Kenny Wayne Shepherd + The Experience Hendrix Tour

Along with celebrating Vol. 2, Shepherd has been on the road doing something he's been doing for many, many years — honoring and carrying the legacy of Jimi Hendrix through the Experience Hendrix tour.

"It's an amazing amount of talent that crosses that stage every night," Shepherd said about the tour, naming artists like Kingfish, Eric Johnson, Taj Mahal, Zakk Wylde, Samantha Fish, Ayron Jones and so many others who have helped celebrate Hendrix.

"It's always been such a fun tour...it really is a unique night of live music."

READ MORE: Slash Celebrates New Solo Album + Says '2025 Is All About Guns N' Roses'

As long as Shepherd has played guitar, he's been influenced by Hendrix, so spending time playing his music onstage — or talking about Hendrix in an interview — comes easily.

When Chuck asked him what his favorite riff from Hendrix is — that riff that no matter how many times he plays it, always strikes something deep inside — Shepherd didn't take much time coming up with an answer.

"Straight up, the opening lick to "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)," without a doubt," he said. "That wah-wah, man, everything. It's just crazy, it's mind-blowing ... He was just an incredibly innovative musician."

What Else Did Kenny Wayne Shepherd Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What his plans are to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Ledbetter Heights: "At the end of next year we're going to be releasing a new version of that album where we went in the studio and re-recorded it. It's going to sound different."

What fans can expect with his next record: "I've got a blues album that I recorded with a living legend by the name of Bobby Rush and he's incredible ... It's just me and him doing straight-up, authentic, real deal blues music and that's going to come out sometime next year."

When the Experience Hendrix tour will hit the road again: "I think they're booking the tour sometime next spring, I think in March, so if you happen to miss it on this run, look for it next year."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Kenny Wayne Shepherd joined Loudwire Nights on Wednesday, Oct. 16; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.