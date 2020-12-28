Jinjer Drummer Masterfully Performs Rachmaninov on Piano

And now for something a little different as Jinjer drummer Vlad Ulasevich gives us something that uh ... "Rachs." The musician shows he's skilled in other areas taking on Rachmaninov's "Prelude in C# Minor (Op. 3 No. 2)" on piano as a gift to the band's fans.

Ulasevich trades in his drumsticks for this performance, instead nimbly making his way across the ivories and delivering this beautiful Rachmaninov piece for fans to hear.

"A small Christmas present by our extremely talented drummer... and pianist - Vlad Ulasevich," remarked the group in a message accompanying the video.

Ulasevich is more frequently seen pounding away on the drumkit for the Ukrainian metal act. The band previously released their Micro EP in 2019 that led into the Macro full-length album later in the year.

Earlier this month, Jinjer released the video for "Home Back," the seventh single from their Macro album. Have a look at the clip here. You can also check out our recent chat with Jinjer vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk for our "How I Learned to Scream" series at this location.

Be sure to pick up Jinjer's latest offering, a newly released live album, Alive in Melbourne, here (as Amazon affiliates, we earn on qualifying purchases).