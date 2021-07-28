Jinjer Debut Video for Blistering New Song ‘Mediator’

Modern prog metal titans Jinjer have just released a music video for the blistering "Mediator," the second single off their forthcoming album, Wallflowers.

A wildly ambitious, dynamic offering from Jinjer is always to be expected and, even so, the Ukranian quartet consistently manages to keep listeners on edge, never sure of exactly which way the music will break from passage to passage.

On "Mediator," Jinjer bring the intensity early on with a concussive fury of blast beats and rapid-fire riff repetitions after Tatiana Shmayluk bellows, "Go!" and the music stops flat for a couple second. From there, it's a labyrinthine journey through hypnotic leads, noodling grooves, atonality and the ever-present avant-garde undertones.

"With years getting older, we often realize that the world around us is far from what we expected it to be," said Jinjer.

"Through the eyes of a kid everything seemed way more colorful, better and optimistic, didn't it? When did it all turn wrong? When did it all turn so gray? Is this really the world's fault? Or it is only about us chasing the wrong goals... the wrong careers, ambitions and achievements, rather than embracing one important truth... Rephrasing John Lennon, if one chases something else other than happiness, then they didn't understand life at all," the band added.

Watch the video for "Mediator" at the bottom of the page and look for Wallflowers to drop on Aug. 27 on Napalm Records. Pre-order your copy of the record here.

Jinjer, "Mediator" Lyrics

Stop! Go! Go on! My wish would be

To see this sun shining

To hear these birds singing

Children laughing, hearts recovering My dream has always been

Life has always seemed

To be an amusement park

Rather colourful than dark I wanted a loser to win

The thin never starving

The full not keeping it down

And needing nothing from now one I wanted the poor to live in abundance

I wanted the rich to have someone

Except for himself

To love and take care of I wanted a loser to win

The thin never starving

The full not keeping it down

And needing nothing from now on

Firеs burning all around us

And all we feel is cold I want a neighbour not a hater

And a hеad to go round

From white white snow

But what to do now? Wish I could catch god by the beard

And drag him to the dirty streets

To show him what was going on

The kind of curse we've waged upon We're half way through to freedom

The path is treacherous

The best way to make a kettle boil

Is to turn your back on this You've stranded me with no decree

No lessons given, only learned

Cold blood is coursing through my veins

Cause ice will never burn What is happiness?

What is inner peace?

What do we have to do

To get a piece of you?

Jinjer, "Mediator" Music Video