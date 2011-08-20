Jinjer’s ‘Wallflowers’ Out Friday on Napalm Records

“JIinjer’s most aggressive and melancholy album to date”

- REVOLVER US -

"Metal’s first true lockdown masterpiece”

- KNOTFEST -

The announcement of the brand new Jinjer record, Wallflowers, out Aug. 27 via Napalm Records, caused immediate ripples around the world and delighted international reviewers and fans alike.

Wallflowers not only presents a methodical and premeditated next step in the band's already imposing career, but moreover, it mirrors the personal adversities they’ve faced due to the worldwide events of the last year. Wallflowers is not only an upgrade to the progressive groove metal sound that all Jinjer fans crave, but also a sonic pressure cooker of technical musicianship, emotional fury and an intense soundtrack befitting the harrowing state of the world today.

Hailing from the conflict-ridden Ukrainian region of Donetsk but now calling Kiev their home base, Jinjer truly do not mince words – or riffs – on Wallflowers. Their exceptional precision of modern metal paired with tough as nails attitude has earned them a fiercely loyal, rabid fanbase and massive critical acclaim, making Jinjer one of the most talked about bands today and garnering them many sold out performances across the globe.

With nearly all of Jinjer's releases composed between vans, backstage rooms and constant touring, Wallflowers continues where its predecessor Macro left off, only this time with less distraction and more time to focus on songwriting.

Jinjer's Wallflowers is out on Aug. 27 on Napalm Records and can be purchased/pre-saved here.

