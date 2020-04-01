Black Metal Joe Exotic ‘Tiger King’ Shirt Says He’s From Hell

Netflix documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness — along with its currently incarcerated chief character, Joe Exotic — has loomed large in the popular discourse of late.

Now, black metal fans can get a piece of the Tiger King pie with a "Black Metal Joe" T-shirt from goth outfitters BlackCraft Cult.

Not only that, but the tee claims that Mr. Exotic (real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage) hails from the depths of hell itself.

Take a look at the "Black Metal Joe" T-shirt down toward the bottom of this post.

"Sent Straight From Hell" is the slogan emblazoned on the back of the black garment, with the shirt's frontside sporting the former zookeeper's visage adorned in corpse paint. The slim fit, 100% cotton tee comes in a wide range of sizes, and it's currently available for purchase from BlackCraft's webshop.

The getup is sure to be a hit with TV-watching metalheads and meme-friendly couch potatoes alike. After all, since Tiger King debuted earlier this month, it's become something a must-watch event for many.

By Netflix's description of the show, the series charts when a "rivalry between big cat eccentrics takes a dark turn when Joe Exotic, a controversial animal park boss, is caught in a murder-for-hire plot in this limited docuseries where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner."

Perhaps in another life, Joe Exotic could've fronted a black metal band. He's certainly got a taste for panache. Be that as it may, any further activities from the personality will have to wait until he's released from prison.

Meanwhile, metal-loving Tiger King viewers can snag a "Black Metal Joe" shirt here.