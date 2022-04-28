This month, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry accepted a $4.1 million bid for Brook Haven Farm, his sprawling 7-acre estate in Duxbury, Mass. The musician listed the property for $4.5 million last year.

The grounds boast a heated pool shaped like a Gibson Les Paul and a fully outfitted workout room among its enclaves of opulence. The 71-year-old Aerosmith co-founder reportedly acquired the spread, built in the '70s, back in 1988, and he's since expanded it.



The Joe Perry property includes a "detached stone front carriage house and rooftop garden, pool and three-stall barn with tack room boasting ethereal views of [the] marsh and pond," Realtor.com apprises.

There are also three fireplaces, high ceilings, exposed beams and custom woodwork. The luxurious first-floor primary suite has fine updated appointments. The "casual yet elegant" living room has pine floors, a stone fireplace and leads to a high-tech media room.

The description continues, "Quartz counters and white painted cabinetry are a stunning balance to the adjoining brick floored tearoom." There's also a Perry-themed billiards room and second-floor family room.

The property actually consists of two lots, with the main house on over 2.5 acres and a rebuild on the second lot of 4.55 acres. (A possibility for a third lot exists with some further landscape engineering.)

Aerosmith pick up their Las Vegas concert residency this summer. But as the Steven Tyler-led rockers revealed last month, founding Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer won't be with them.

