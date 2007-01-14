Joe Satriani’s Iconic Guitar Tones for Your iOS Device

Joe Satriani is one of those prolific guitarists who persistently seeks to expand his range. Over his 35-year career, Joe has produced 18 studio albums that demonstrate his pursuit of creating new music and perfecting his craft. An alchemist when it comes to tone, Joe never lost his love of combining amps and cabs with effects to create new sounds. A lot can be learned from how he does it.

Available inside AmpliTube for iPhone and iPad from IK Multimedia, the Joe Satriani Collection features models based on Joe’s signature Marshall JVM410HJS, a completely re-modeled Peavey 5150, a Scholz Rockman, plus a range of classic pedals BOSS and more. Loaded with illuminating presets, AmpliTube Joe Satriani gives you a glimpse into the mind of a master and unstoppable momentum of your own on the go.

In this video, Joe Satriani tells how he uses AmpliTube 5 as a creative production tool: “It’s like having a Guitar Center and a studio all to my own. And I can play whatever I want and no one tells me to get out of the store, or no engineer says get you hand off that microphone!” Joe goes on to share his philosophy on recording “in the box” and the democratization of making hit records. Great stuff.

To connect with your iOS device, be sure and check out the iRig HD 2 and how you can use it to play along with audio files, or the functionality of the iRig Stomp I/O if you’re considering live performance with AmpliTube.

