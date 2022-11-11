This week, Nickelback's Chad Kroeger sang the praises of newly minted Motley Crue touring member John 5's guitar ability when it comes to playing the enduring hair metal band's classic tracks.

Two weeks ago, founding Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars revealed he would retire from touring with the group. Subsequently, Crue announced that John 5 (Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Alice Cooper) would take his place on their upcoming tour.

But before that, Kroeger got a sneak peek at what he called John 5's "flawless" Motley Crue guitar chops on a Mexican vacation to celebrate Crue drummer Tommy Lee's birthday. That's what the Nickelback singer-guitarist told 101 WRIF this week.

"John's incredible," Kroeger said. "He brought his guitar [with him to Mexico]. 'Cause we were there for … five days. So on one of the nights, John brought a guitar out. And a lot of people were heading to bed. And it was just like, John and Tommy and myself." (via Blabbermouth)

The Nickelback frontman continued, "Now I'm allowed to say that he's gonna be filling in for Mick for the rest of the tour. And so he just sat there and played every single Motley Crue riff that's ever been written and recorded flawlessly. Flawlessly. You don't need to put on music when you've got that kind of talent just sitting right there. I mean, he was just running the gamut, and it was fantastic."

Kroger didn't let the situation go to his head, however. "It's really strange, though, being friends with Tommy, and [Motley Crue bassist] Nikki [Sixx] shows up," he added. "So there's Tommy and Nikki there. … The 13-year-old fanboy in me — I'm trying to suppress that, push it down. [Laughs]"

See Motley Crue's tour dates for 2023 below. Get tickets here.

Motley Crue 2023 Tour Dates

Feb. 18 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Feb. 21 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Estadio Banorte

Feb. 25 – Bogota, Colombia @ Parque Simon Bolivar

Feb. 28 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional

March 3 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario

March 7 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

March 9 – Curitiba, Brazil @ Estadio Couto Pereira

March 11 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Arena Gremio

May 22 – Sheffield, England @ Bramall Lane

May 25 – Monchengladbach, Germany @ Sparkassen

May 27 – Munich, Germany @ Koenigsplatz

May 29– Budapest, Hungary @ MVM Dome

May 31 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

June 2 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Prague Rocks

June 3 – Hannover, Germany @ Expo Plaza

June 7 – Solvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock

June 9 – Hyvinkaa, Finland @ RockFest

June 11 – Trondheim, Norway @ Trondheim Rocks

June 14 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

June 18 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop

June 20 – Milan, Italy @ Ippodromo

June 23 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Passeio Maritimo

June 24 – Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain @ Auditorio Rios

June 27 – Thun, Switzerland @ Stockhorn

July 1 – London, England @ Wembley

July 2 – Lytham, England @ Lytham

July 4 – Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park

July 6 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Hampden Park