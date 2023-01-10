Motley Crue and John 5 are preparing to hit the road together, the classic hair metal band joining forces with the former Rob Zombie guitarist for Crue's "The World Tour" with Def Leppard and Alice Cooper starting next month. Get tickets here. (Last year, Motley Crue revealed that founding guitarist Mick Mars was stepping down from touring with the act.)

Are you interested in what Motley Crue sounds like with John 5 on the axe? Luckily for longtime fans, John 5 has provided ample evidence of his Motley Crue guitar chops since he was chosen as Mars' touring replacement. Starting in November 2021, John 5 has shared a series of what calls "Motley Mondays" guitar play-through videos on Instagram.

Watch the videos toward the bottom of this post.

In his clips, John 5 has run through Motley Crue classics such as "Home Sweet Home," "Louder Than Hell," "Looks That Kill," "Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)," "Dr. Feelgood" and more. And the guitarist plays them all with expert musicianship on the fretboard.

No wonder Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has said that John 5 checks all of the band's creative boxes. And Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger already knew John 5 could shred all the classic Crue tunes after getting a sneak peek at his chops on a recent joint trip.

"He just sat there and played every single Motley Crue riff that's ever been written and recorded flawlessly," Kroeger recalled. "Flawlessly. You don't need to put on music when you've got that kind of talent. … He was just running the gamut, and it was fantastic."

See Motley Crue's 2023 tour dates under the clips.

John 5 Plays Motley Crue's "Home Sweet Home" - Jan. 9, 2023

John 5 Plays "Louder Than Hell" - Jan. 2, 2023

John 5 Plays "Looks That Kill" - Dec. 26, 2022

John 5 Plays "Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.)" - Dec. 19, 2022

John 5 Plays "Dr. Feelgood" - Dec. 12, 2022

John 5 Plays "Primal Scream" - Dec. 5, 2022

John 5 Plays "Wild Side" - Nov. 28, 2022

John 5 Plays "Girls, Girls, Girls" - Nov. 21, 2022

John 5 Plays "Too Fast for Love" - Nov. 10, 2022

Motley Crue, Def Leppard + Alice Cooper 2022 World Tour Dates

Feb. 10 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Etess Arena ^

Feb. 11 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Etess Arena ^

Feb. 18 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol

Feb. 21 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Estadio Banorte

Feb. 25 – Bogota, Colombia @ Parque Simon

Feb. 28 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional

March 3 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario

March 7 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

May 22 – Sheffield, England @ Bramall Lane

May 25 – Monchengladbach, Germany @ SparkassenPark

May 27 – Munich, Germany @ Koenigsplatz

May 29 – Budapest, Hungary @ MVM Dome

May 31 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

June 2 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Prague Rocks *

June 3 – Hannover, Germany @ Expo Plaza

June 7 – Solvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock *

June 9 – Hyvinkaa, Finland @ RockFest *

June 11 – Trondheim, Norway @ Trondheim Rocks *

June 14 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell *

June 18 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop *

June 20 – Milan, Italy @ Ippodromo

June 23 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Passeio Maritimo

June 24 – Vaciamadrid, Spain @ Auditorio Rios

June 27 – Thun, Switzerland @ Stockhorn Arena

July 1 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium

July 2 – Lytham, U.K. @ Lytham Festival *

July 4 – Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park

July 6 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Hampden Park

Aug. 5 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Wireless Dome

Aug. 8 - Columbus, Ohio @ Ohio Stadium

Aug. 11 - Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome

Aug. 13 - Omaha, Neb. @ Schwab Field

Aug. 16 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Chapman Stadium

Aug. 18 - El Paso, Texas @ Sun Bowl

^ No Alice Cooper

* Festival Date