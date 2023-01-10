Watch John 5 Play Nine Classic Motley Crue Songs on Guitar
Motley Crue and John 5 are preparing to hit the road together, the classic hair metal band joining forces with the former Rob Zombie guitarist for Crue's "The World Tour" with Def Leppard and Alice Cooper starting next month. Get tickets here. (Last year, Motley Crue revealed that founding guitarist Mick Mars was stepping down from touring with the act.)
Are you interested in what Motley Crue sounds like with John 5 on the axe? Luckily for longtime fans, John 5 has provided ample evidence of his Motley Crue guitar chops since he was chosen as Mars' touring replacement. Starting in November 2021, John 5 has shared a series of what calls "Motley Mondays" guitar play-through videos on Instagram.
Watch the videos toward the bottom of this post.
In his clips, John 5 has run through Motley Crue classics such as "Home Sweet Home," "Louder Than Hell," "Looks That Kill," "Same Ol' Situation (S.O.S.)," "Dr. Feelgood" and more. And the guitarist plays them all with expert musicianship on the fretboard.
No wonder Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has said that John 5 checks all of the band's creative boxes. And Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger already knew John 5 could shred all the classic Crue tunes after getting a sneak peek at his chops on a recent joint trip.
"He just sat there and played every single Motley Crue riff that's ever been written and recorded flawlessly," Kroeger recalled. "Flawlessly. You don't need to put on music when you've got that kind of talent. … He was just running the gamut, and it was fantastic."
See Motley Crue's 2023 tour dates under the clips.
John 5 Plays Motley Crue's "Home Sweet Home" - Jan. 9, 2023
John 5 Plays "Louder Than Hell" - Jan. 2, 2023
John 5 Plays "Looks That Kill" - Dec. 26, 2022
John 5 Plays "Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.)" - Dec. 19, 2022
John 5 Plays "Dr. Feelgood" - Dec. 12, 2022
John 5 Plays "Primal Scream" - Dec. 5, 2022
John 5 Plays "Wild Side" - Nov. 28, 2022
John 5 Plays "Girls, Girls, Girls" - Nov. 21, 2022
John 5 Plays "Too Fast for Love" - Nov. 10, 2022
Motley Crue, Def Leppard + Alice Cooper 2022 World Tour Dates
Feb. 10 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Etess Arena ^
Feb. 11 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Etess Arena ^
Feb. 18 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Foro Sol
Feb. 21 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Estadio Banorte
Feb. 25 – Bogota, Colombia @ Parque Simon
Feb. 28 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional
March 3 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Bicentenario
March 7 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque
May 22 – Sheffield, England @ Bramall Lane
May 25 – Monchengladbach, Germany @ SparkassenPark
May 27 – Munich, Germany @ Koenigsplatz
May 29 – Budapest, Hungary @ MVM Dome
May 31 – Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena
June 2 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Prague Rocks *
June 3 – Hannover, Germany @ Expo Plaza
June 7 – Solvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock *
June 9 – Hyvinkaa, Finland @ RockFest *
June 11 – Trondheim, Norway @ Trondheim Rocks *
June 14 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell *
June 18 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop *
June 20 – Milan, Italy @ Ippodromo
June 23 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Passeio Maritimo
June 24 – Vaciamadrid, Spain @ Auditorio Rios
June 27 – Thun, Switzerland @ Stockhorn Arena
July 1 – London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium
July 2 – Lytham, U.K. @ Lytham Festival *
July 4 – Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park
July 6 – Glasgow, U.K. @ Hampden Park
Aug. 5 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Wireless Dome
Aug. 8 - Columbus, Ohio @ Ohio Stadium
Aug. 11 - Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome
Aug. 13 - Omaha, Neb. @ Schwab Field
Aug. 16 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Chapman Stadium
Aug. 18 - El Paso, Texas @ Sun Bowl
^ No Alice Cooper
* Festival Date