The Big Machine Label Group, partnering with NASCAR racing team JR Motorsports, had a nice comeback finish in their John 5 car over the weekend.

Driven by rookie driver Sam Mayer, the No. 8 Camaro was plastered with artwork from the Rob Zombie guitarist's new solo album, Sinner. In a nicely timed sponsorship, Sinner came out the day before Saturday's (Oct. 30) race in Martinsville, VA.

After getting brake-checked and plowing into another car at lap 47, Mayer blew a radiator and smoke poured from under the hood. But Mayer stuck with it and came back from 3 laps down to finish 4th. John 5 took note on Mayer's Instagram with a bombardment of fire emojis.

Scott Borchetta, CEO of Big Machine, has been a lifelong NASCAR fan. His label also reps many Nashville artists whose fans align with NASCAR's (traditional) target demo. Mayer drove a (country singer) Carly Pearce-themed car the month before.

However, the John 5 car isn't the first time that NASCAR and hard rock or metal have intertwined. Slayer and Megadeth-themed cars have also been seen tearing up the track.

John 5's Sinner is out now and features team ups with Megadeth's Dave Mustaine as well as Butcher Babies' Carla Harvey and KISS' Peter Criss.

John 5 says, "When people hear this record, I want them to say, ‘Oh, that’s John 5.’ What you get with Sinner is the best of me," says the guitar great. "I just want to write memorable riffs that people will enjoy. When I sit on my couch and play my guitar, I play the same things you hear on the instrumental records. It’s honest. It’s real. It’s not a façade. This is how I play. This is what I love to do.”

The shredder also dropped a music video for the Sinner track "Land of the Misfit Toys," which can be viewed below.

"'Land Of the Misfit Toys' is my favorite track on the record," said John 5. "It's a real epic and the longest track on the new album. I was watching a documentary on David Foster and how he would produce, arrange and build songs which really influenced me on the arrangement and production of this track. The camera that was used to film the video for 'Land Of The Misfit Toys' was the same camera that was used to film the new Matrix movie that is coming out in December, which is pretty cool. The video tells the story of the 10 year old John Lowery (played by my producer's son), who stumbles into this haunted house and becomes possessed by an entity that causes him to start playing guitar and wearing the makeup. At the end of the video, he fully becomes John 5. Everybody knows that I'm a big fan of horror so this was a really fun video to make alongside director Chantal Savage."

