John Dolmayan – ‘It’s an Insult’ That System of a Down Don’t Make New Music Anymore

During a chat with Sona Oganesyan, Dolmayan assured that he was happy to have been able to put out the two songs with the band, but that the experience made him wish that they would continue to do more.

"Cause, obviously, we still have something to give to the world. And when you put something out that actually makes an impact, you're, like, 'Why aren't we doing this all the time?' And then I go down the rabbit hole of frustration and anger," the drummer said.

"I'm a sensitive person, so I can't just hold this stuff in — it has to come out one way or the other. And it takes me a long time to deal with it and to cope with it, because I also am realistic in that life is finite; you only have a certain amount of time. And here we are," he continued.

"We have this gift that came from God or wherever, and we're squandering it. It's an insult to everybody else that tries to make it in whatever endeavor they're trying to make. And here we are — we've made it, we have the talent, we have the ability, we have an adoring fanbase, we've sold, I don't know, whatever it is — 30 million albums or more — and they're hungry for it, and we just don't do it. That's like the worst — having the ability to do something and not doing it is, I think, the worst thing in the world as far as in the perspective of being an artist. You're just hurting yourself."

Dolmayan believes that the band would be capable of creating more music together if they were willing to "put everything to the side," which he claimed that he is. However, he doesn't think that's something that his bandmates will be willing to do.

Watch the full interview below.

While the members of System haven't officially written off new music in the future, Serj Tankian confirmed that they don't have any plans to release anything new anytime soon during a discussion with Loudwire Weekends host Todd Fooks.

"Not at this time, and when we do, you'll be the first to know," the singer teased.

