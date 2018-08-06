Jonathan Davis Adds More ‘Black Labyrinth’ Tour Dates for Fall 2018
Jonathan Davis will continue to navigate the "black labyrinth" this fall as he sets out on another leg of U.S. tour dates in support of his Black Labyrinth solo debut disc.
Davis has selected The Birthday Massacre and Julien-K to join him on the road, with the next round of dates kicking off Oct. 6 in El Paso, Texas. The run also includes festival stops at the Aftershock Festival and the Freakers Ball along the way, with the tour concluding Nov. 10 in Lexington, Ky. The full itinerary can be viewed below.
The Korn vocalist has definitely been putting the spotlight on his new album, primarily focusing on the solo material at recent European festival stops, so be prepared for a healthy dose of Davis' solo work.
While Korn are definitely on Davis' "to-do" list, the singer revealed earlier this year that its his hope to enter into the theatrical world. Speaking to Kerrang, Davis voiced his support for the idea of doing what he calls "a really dark musical." “A long time ago, I was talking to Clive Barker about doing a dark, fucked-up musical, but people get busy and it didn’t happen," said the singer, adding, "It’s definitely on my bucket list to do a really dark, metal musical – not some stupid-ass one.”
Jonathan Davis Fall 2018 Tour Dates
Oct. 6 - El Paso, Texas @ El Paso Downtown Street Festival (no The Birthday Massacre/Julien-K)
Oct. 7 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre
Oct. 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
Oct. 13 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival (no The Birthday Massacre/Julien-K)
Oct. 15 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory
Oct. 17 - Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station Ballroom
Oct. 19 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre
Oct. 20 - Sioux City, Iowa @ Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Oct. 22 - Peoria, Ill. @ Monarch Music Hall
Oct. 23 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Ready Room
Oct. 25 - Grand Prairie, Texas @ Freakers Ball (no The Birthday Massacre/Julien-K)
Oct. 26 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ Brewster Street Icehouse
Oct. 29 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Vibes Event Center Showroom
Nov. 2 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Cowan
Nov. 3 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall
Nov. 4 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum Theater
Nov. 7 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls
Nov. 8 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop
Nov. 10 - Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall
