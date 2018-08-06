Jonathan Davis will continue to navigate the "black labyrinth" this fall as he sets out on another leg of U.S. tour dates in support of his Black Labyrinth solo debut disc.

Davis has selected The Birthday Massacre and Julien-K to join him on the road, with the next round of dates kicking off Oct. 6 in El Paso, Texas. The run also includes festival stops at the Aftershock Festival and the Freakers Ball along the way, with the tour concluding Nov. 10 in Lexington, Ky. The full itinerary can be viewed below.

The Korn vocalist has definitely been putting the spotlight on his new album, primarily focusing on the solo material at recent European festival stops, so be prepared for a healthy dose of Davis' solo work.

While Korn are definitely on Davis' "to-do" list, the singer revealed earlier this year that its his hope to enter into the theatrical world. Speaking to Kerrang, Davis voiced his support for the idea of doing what he calls "a really dark musical." “A long time ago, I was talking to Clive Barker about doing a dark, fucked-up musical, but people get busy and it didn’t happen," said the singer, adding, "It’s definitely on my bucket list to do a really dark, metal musical – not some stupid-ass one.”

Jonathan Davis Fall 2018 Tour Dates

Oct. 6 - El Paso, Texas @ El Paso Downtown Street Festival (no The Birthday Massacre/Julien-K)

Oct. 7 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Rialto Theatre

Oct. 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Oct. 13 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival (no The Birthday Massacre/Julien-K)

Oct. 15 - Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

Oct. 17 - Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station Ballroom

Oct. 19 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre

Oct. 20 - Sioux City, Iowa @ Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Oct. 22 - Peoria, Ill. @ Monarch Music Hall

Oct. 23 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Ready Room

Oct. 25 - Grand Prairie, Texas @ Freakers Ball (no The Birthday Massacre/Julien-K)

Oct. 26 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ Brewster Street Icehouse

Oct. 29 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Vibes Event Center Showroom

Nov. 2 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Cowan

Nov. 3 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall

Nov. 4 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum Theater

Nov. 7 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls

Nov. 8 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop

Nov. 10 - Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

