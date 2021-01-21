Jonathan Davis Reveals What Korn Were Almost Named Instead

Bands tend to go through various name changes in their early days. Surely it's a tough decision to make when you're looking for something to stick for the long haul. Enter Korn. In a new video posted by Revolver, Jonathan Davis revealed what they almost called themselves instead.

Larry.

"The Korn logo came about when we were trying to come up with a band name. Our manager at the time, Larry, we told him we were gonna call it Korn and he's like, 'You can't name your band Korn.' So we told him, 'Well, we're gonna name it Larry then,'" Davis recalled with a smile. "And he's like, 'Fuck you.' I'm like, 'It's gonna be either Larry or Korn. You fuckin' pick.'"

Can you imagine playing "Freak on a Leash" by Larry?

"I fucking chuckle to this day that my band's name is Korn. It's fucking funny!" the frontman said laughing. "We twisted it, spelled it different with the backwards R and made it kinda spooky, and it worked."

Once they had settled on a name, they needed a logo to send to promoters in order to book shows. So, Davis did the adult thing and grabbed a crayon and paper and wrote Korn with his left hand. They created stickers with the logo on it and put them all over the place, which the singers said is the reason they ended up getting signed.

Watch the full video below.

Jonathan Davis Interview - Revolver