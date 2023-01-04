Co-Founding Journey Keyboardist to Join Band’s 50th Anniversary Tour, Says Neal Schon

When Journey hit the road for their 50th anniversary tour, co-founding member Gregg Rolie will be on board, according to guitarist Neal Schon. Schon first tease the idea that Rolie might return in late November, with the not-so-veiled clue coming as a legal battle between Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain heated up over the band's finances.

At the time, Schon shared a photo of himself with Rollie on Twitter, commenting, "[Two] original founding members. I think my brother Gregg Rolie should join us for [the] 2023 tour. What do you think, friends? He will spice it up, and we will have a great variety of songs to choose from."

Then, on Wednesday (Jan. 4), Schon posted to his Facebook a new graphic signaling Journey's 50th anniversary trek that is scheduled to kick off in early February. The band announced the run last October, once again pairing up with 2022 tourmates Toto, for North American dates that will carry over into late April.

Though he didn't directly comment on Rollie upon his initial posting of the tour graphic, one fan stated in the comments, "I am SO looking forward to this. Please tell me Gregg Rolie is coming along for the ride! He’s the better keyboard player and a co-founder it only seems right. Timing couldn’t be better either!!!!" That comment earned a response from Schon, stating, "You'll be seeing him." The guitarist did not elaborate on what Rollie's participation means for Cain's spot in the band.

As stated, the talk of Rolie's participation in the band's upcoming tour comes as Schon has been at odds with keyboardist Jonathan Cain over access to the group's finances. News of the inner band squabble broke in November, with Schon filing legal action against Cain claiming that he had not been granted access to the band's financial records and that Cain had set up a band American Express card without telling him.

Cain then countered publicly that Schon's "reckless spending" was at the heart of their squabble, with Cain stating that Schon always had access to the credit card statements, but what he was seeking was the ability to increase his spending limits." The case between the two Journey members is set for a preliminary hearing on March 3.

Things took another turn last month when Schon issued a cease-and-desist order against Cain pertaining to Cain's performance of "Don't Stop Believin'" at an event at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. The order cited Cain joining politicians in a sing-along of the track as being "harmful use of the Journey brand."

Rolie was a member of Journey between 1973-1980 and was one of the band's members that was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Cain joined the band in 1980 following Rolie's exit and has been a member through all the active periods of the group in the time since.

As for that 50th Anniversary Journey tour, you can get your tickets here.