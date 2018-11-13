You know the song, but you may not know the band yet. However, that's about to change as powerhouse up-and-comers Joyous Wolf have just released their new performance-based clip for their cover of Mountain's "Mississippi Queen," which is exclusively premiering here at Loudwire.

The clip finds the band doing a fairly faithful interpretation of the song, with vocalist Nick Reese showing some live wire nimbleness, moved by the power of the licks and beats as he vibes around the performance space. Drummer Robert Sodaro provides just the right amount of cowbell to open the song, while guitarist Blake Allard and bassist Greg Braccio make sure the track maintains its meaty riffs and licks. Watch the video below.

Born out of their mutual love for influences in metal and blues, Joyous Wolf wear their inspiration on their sleeve with this Mountain cover. "We wanted to pay our respects to a band that inspires us and also bring their music to a newer generation," state the band, dedicating the track to singer Leslie West and his Mountain cohorts.

For those digging the cover, you can currently pick it up via the platform of your choosing right here. Joyous Wolf are also have a handful of dates remaining on a solid bill that also includes Royal Bliss and Messer. The shows can be viewed below. Stay up to date with Joyous Wolf via their website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Joyous Wolf With Royal Bliss and Messer



Nov. 13 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Lounge

Nov. 15 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Nov. 16 - Lewiston, Idaho @ 3rd Wheel

Nov. 17 - Jerome, Idaho @ Diamondz Event Center

