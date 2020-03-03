Pop Evil Announce North American Tour With Joyous Wolf + More
Pop Evil are building excitement around their next album and have just announced a headlining North American tour, which will find the band debuting new material onstage.
Joining Pop Evil on "The Versatile Tour" are Joyous Wolf, BRKN Love, Junk Bunny, Like Machines and Stuck on Planet Earth. The run will stretch from May 8 through June 27, making 37 stops in all.
"We are so ready to get back on tour to see all our diehard fans across North America," commented singer Leigh Kakaty. "We're also very excited to debut and play some new material! 'The Versatile Tour' will showcase some young up-and-coming rock bands; it will be one helluva rock show."
Tickets go on sale on March 6 at 10AM local time. Pre-sale and VIP options are available starting at noon local time today (March 3) through Thursday (March 5) at 10PM local time using the code "WORK2020" at the band's website.
The Citi/Live Nation pre-sale runs from Wednesday (March 4) at 10AM local time through Thursday (March 5) at 10PM local time.
Pop Evil's last released their self-titled album in 2018, their fifth overall.
Pop Evil 2020 North American Tour Dates
May 08 — Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Underground
May 09 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Bronson Centre
May 10 — Kingston, Ontario @ Ale House
May 12 — Quebec City, Quebec @ L'Anti Bar & Spectacles
May 14 — Portland, Maine @ Aura
May 15 — Baltimore, Md. @ Sound Stage
May 16 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Anchor Rock Club
May 17 — Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple
May 19 — Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel
May 20 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theater
May 22 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground
May 23 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues
May 24 — Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
May 27 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
May 28 — New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues
May 29 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live (BIG ROOM)
May 30 — Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Live!
June 01 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater
June 02 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
June 03 — Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory Concert House
June 04 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox
June 06 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory Concert House
June 07 — Kamloops, British Columbia @ Cactus Jack's Nightclub
June 09 — Calgary, Alberta @ The Gateway
June 10 — Grand Prarie, Alberta @ Better Than Fred's
June 12 — Regina, Saskatchewan @ The Exchange
June 13 — Minot, N.D. @ The Original
June 15 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's
June 17 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit Theater
June 18 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman
June 19 — Evansville, Ind. @ KC's Marina Point
June 20 — Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
June 21 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater
June 24 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
June 25 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theater
June 26 — Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge
June 27 — Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew's Hall
