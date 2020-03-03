Pop Evil are building excitement around their next album and have just announced a headlining North American tour, which will find the band debuting new material onstage.

Joining Pop Evil on "The Versatile Tour" are Joyous Wolf, BRKN Love, Junk Bunny, Like Machines and Stuck on Planet Earth. The run will stretch from May 8 through June 27, making 37 stops in all.

"We are so ready to get back on tour to see all our diehard fans across North America," commented singer Leigh Kakaty. "We're also very excited to debut and play some new material! 'The Versatile Tour' will showcase some young up-and-coming rock bands; it will be one helluva rock show."

Tickets go on sale on March 6 at 10AM local time. Pre-sale and VIP options are available starting at noon local time today (March 3) through Thursday (March 5) at 10PM local time using the code "WORK2020" at the band's website.

The Citi/Live Nation pre-sale runs from Wednesday (March 4) at 10AM local time through Thursday (March 5) at 10PM local time.

Pop Evil's last released their self-titled album in 2018, their fifth overall.

Pop Evil 2020 North American Tour Dates

May 08 — Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Underground

May 09 — Ottawa, Ontario @ Bronson Centre

May 10 — Kingston, Ontario @ Ale House

May 12 — Quebec City, Quebec @ L'Anti Bar & Spectacles

May 14 — Portland, Maine @ Aura

May 15 — Baltimore, Md. @ Sound Stage

May 16 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Anchor Rock Club

May 17 — Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

May 19 — Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel

May 20 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theater

May 22 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

May 23 — Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

May 24 — Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

May 27 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 28 — New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues

May 29 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live (BIG ROOM)

May 30 — Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Live!

June 01 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater

June 02 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

June 03 — Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory Concert House

June 04 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

June 06 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory Concert House

June 07 — Kamloops, British Columbia @ Cactus Jack's Nightclub

June 09 — Calgary, Alberta @ The Gateway

June 10 — Grand Prarie, Alberta @ Better Than Fred's

June 12 — Regina, Saskatchewan @ The Exchange

June 13 — Minot, N.D. @ The Original

June 15 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's

June 17 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit Theater

June 18 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

June 19 — Evansville, Ind. @ KC's Marina Point

June 20 — Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

June 21 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

June 24 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

June 25 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theater

June 26 — Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge

June 27 — Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew's Hall