At their third show on the world tour supporting their new album Invincible Shield, Judas Priest made some major setlist changes. They dropped five songs and added in four others, including one that hasn't been played in 15 years as well as the live debut of two tracks.

At the tour opener and following gig, Priest performed 18 songs spanning much of their career, which now rests at a whopping 19 albums.

However, on March 15 in Dublin, Ireland and two nights later in Bournemouth, England, the metal legends cut the set down at 17 songs.

What Songs Were Added to the Set?

Of the four songs added to Judas Priest's set, two were performed for the first time ever. "Sword of Damocles," taken from 2014's Redeemer of Souls was one of them, the other being the Invincible Shield single "Crown of Horns."

Watch fan-filmed footage of both of those tracks below.

"Sword of Damocles" (Redeemer of Souls) — live debut

"Crown of Horns" (Invincible Shield) — live debut

Elsewhere, Priest played the British Steel cut "You Don't Have to Be Old to be Wise" for the first time in 15 years. It's the second least played song live off that classic 1980 album, so it's quite the rarity indeed.

Additionally, the Sin After Sin opener "Sinner" returned to the set for the first time since 2019.

Fan-filmed footage of these two songs can also be viewed below.

"You Don't Have to Be Old to Be Wise" (British Steel) — first time since 2009

"Sinner" (Sin After Sin) — first time since 2019

What Songs Were Removed From the Set?

Of course, adding songs into the set means have to remove others in order to make room for those inclusions.

One song from Priest's two most recent albums (Firepower and Invincible Shield) got the axe, as well as some of the band's most battle-tested classics. Unfortunately, "Victim of Changes" was, umm... a victim of changes and was dropped as well.

The following five songs were part of the first two shows on the tour, but not the next two:

"Trial By Fire" (Invincible Shield)

"Lightning Strike" (Firepower)

"Metal Gods" ( British Steel )

) "Victim of Changes" (Sad Wings of Destiny)

"Beyond the Realms of Death" (Stained Class)

You can compare both setlists directly below. Somehow, Rob Halford is still singing "Painkiller" deep into the set, right before the encore, at 72 years old. That's why they call him the Metal God!

Judas Priest Setlist — March 15, 2024 (Dublin, Ireland)

via setlist.fm

01. "Panic Attack"

02. "You've Got Another Thing Comin'"

03. "Breaking the Law"

04. "Rapid Fire"

05. "Sword of Damocles" (live debut)

06. "Love Bites"

07. "Saints in Hell"

08. "Crown of Horns" (live debut)

09. "Turbo Lover"

10. "Invincible Shield"

11. "Sinner" (first time since 2019)

12. "You Don't Have to Be Old to Be Wise" (first time since 2009)

13. "The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)" (Fleetwood Mac cover)

14. "Painkiller"

Encore:

"The Hellion" (intro tape)

15. "Electric Eye"

16. "Hell Bent for Leather"

17. "Living After Midnight"

Judas Priest Setlist — March 11, 2024 (Glasgow, Scotland) — Tour Kickoff

via setlist.fm

1. “Panic Attack” (live debut)

2. “Rapid Fire”

3. “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’”

4. “Metal Gods”

5. “Lightning Strike”

6. “Love Bites” (first time since 2015, first time live in the U.K.)

7. “Breaking the Law”

8. “Saints In Hell”

9. “Trial by Fire” (live debut)

10. “Turbo Lover”

11. “Invincible Shield” (live debut)

12. “Beyond the Realms of Death”

13. “Victim of Changes”

14. “Screaming for Vengeance”

15. “The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)”

16. “Painkiller”

Encore:

17. “Hell Bent For Leather”

18. “Living After Midnight”