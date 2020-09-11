Judas Priest Curating 2021 Warlando Festival

Judas Priest will not only be front and center at the 2021 Warlando Festival, they also have a say on what bands will be joining them. The legendary metal outfit will head up the Monster Energy-backed event, but they've been tasked with curating the lineup.

The concert will take place Sept, 11, 2021 at the Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando, with Judas Priest welcoming Sabaton, Lacuna Coil, Soulfly, Mushroomhead and Uncured for a hard hitting day of music, with the possibility of more bands being added in the future.

Priest are currently celebrating their 50th anniversary as a band and have plans to work on a new album. The group also announced their first book, titled Judas Priest - 50 Heavy Metal Years, which contains extensive photos and written retrospectives from each of the band's current members. The book is expected to arrive in time for Christmas. Pre-orders are available here.

Check out the Warlando Festival website for ticketing and additional info.

Judas Priest / Monster Energy