Judas Priest’s Rob Halford Sends Message to Greta Van Fleet Singer Who Just Came Out Publicly

Late Tuesday (June 20), Greta Van Fleet frontman Josh Kiszka publicly came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in a social media post where he was speaking out against proposed legislation that would impact the rights of those in the community in his now home state of Tennessee. After his impassioned plea, a number of members of the rock community shared their support for the musician on social media, including Judas Priest's Rob Halford, who offered a four-word response to Kiszka's comments and declaration.

Halford, who made headlines when he publicly came out in 1998, sent along a supportive message to the singer stating, "I love you Josh," along with a series of emojis that included the metal horns, a microphone, a speaker with soundwaves, clapping hands and a lightning bolt.

Judas Priest were trending on Twitter Wednesday morning (June 21) with Halford's classy response being part of the reason why. "Dude Judas Priest commenting on Josh’s coming out post has me sobbing," noted one fan.

Kiszka's Instagram post in which he revealed he's been in "a loving same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years" also yielded messages of support from fellow rockers Dirty Honey, The Struts and Crown Lands as well.

What Was Josh Kiszka's Message?

Beyond Kiszka's coming out declaration, the Greta Van Fleet singer's post was meant to shine a light on the ongoing battle over legislation in Tennessee that would impact members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"Where I’ve settled a home in Tennessee, legislators are proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love. It’s imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond. These issues are especially close to my heart as I’ve been in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years. Those close to me are well aware, but it’s important to me to share publicly," said the vocalist.

"Over the years, the outpouring of love for the LGBTQ+ community has been resounding, but there is still work to be done for LGBTQ+ rights in TN, the nation, and the world. In response to the exceptional support from my last post, I wanted to share how we can all continue to advocate for this valiant cause. Here are some organizations doing great work," noted Kiszka, then shouting out the following social media accounts: @hrc_nash, @inclusiontn, @oasiscenternashville, @aclu_tennessee, @nashvillepridefestival, @humanrightscampaign, @trevorproject, @aclu_nationwide with a "Bravo!" for their efforts.

He went on to add, "The LGBTQ+ community is a cultural pillar, constantly championing positivity and acceptance through art, music, literature, film, and most importantly, legislation. The greatest mortal gift of all is our capacity to love and as we travel through time, may our greater understanding of the matter around and within us teach us to love ever deeper."

Tennessee introduced 27 bills that would limit the rights of the LGBTQ+ this year — two of which have been passed — making members of the LGBTQ+ community more susceptible to discrimination as they would no longer be protected by state nondiscrimination laws, according to the Washington Post. One of the bills, signed by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, would restrict drag performances, but it was blocked by a federal judge.

“This is the year that things came crashing down in Tennessee,” Sarah Warbelow, director of the Human Rights Campaign said. “We’ve seen a number of anti-LGBTQ bills in past years, but this year they were introduced earlier than ever, are more extreme and have grown in number.”

Loudwire stands with the members of the LGTBQ+ community.