Greta Van Fleet frontman Josh Kiszka has publicly come out in a new statement on his social media, which advocates for LGBTQ+ rights in the state of Tennessee, where he lives.

"Where I’ve settled a home in Tennessee, legislators are proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love. It’s imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond," the singer wrote.

"These issues are especially close to my heart as I’ve been in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years. Those close to me are well aware, but it’s important to me to share publicly.

"Over the years, the outpouring of love for the LGBTQ+ community has been resounding, but there is still work to be done for LGBTQ+ rights in TN, the nation, and the world. In response to the exceptional support from my last post, I wanted to share how we can all continue to advocate for this valiant cause."

The vocalist added the Instagram handles for a variety of LGBTQ+ organizations, then continued, "The LGBTQ+ community is a cultural pillar, constantly championing positivity and acceptance through art, music, literature, film, and most importantly, legislation.

"The greatest mortal gift of all is our capacity to love and as we travel through time, may our greater understanding of the matter around and within us teach us to love ever deeper," he wrote.

Several fellow musicians commented in support of Kiszka's statement, including Dirty Honey, who wrote, "We couldn't support you more!" Mac Saturn also commented, writing, "So proud of you brother! We're in your corner."

Tennessee introduced 27 bills that would limit the rights of the LGBTQ+ this year — two of which have been passed — making members of the LGBTQ+ community more susceptible to discrimination as they would no longer be protected by state nondiscrimination laws, according to the Washington Post. One of the bills, signed by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, would restrict drag performances, but it was blocked by a federal judge.

“This is the year that things came crashing down in Tennessee,” Sarah Warbelow, director of the Human Rights Campaign said. “We’ve seen a number of anti-LGBTQ bills in past years, but this year they were introduced earlier than ever, are more extreme and have grown in number.”

Loudwire stands with the members of the LGTBQ+ community.