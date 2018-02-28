JUST DROPPED: Aftershock 2024 Lineup

Crank Up The Volume With Iron Maiden & Slayer

The West Coast’s Largest Rock Festival, Aftershock, is back with its most stacked lineup to date, featuring 130+ bands across 5 stages over 4 full days.

Not only will the festival have Iron Maiden’s only U.S. festival play and the exclusive West Coast performance of Slayer, but also Slipknot, the first Mötley Crüe appearance at Aftershock, plus Disturbed, Five Finger Death Punch, Judas Priest and Pantera.

Mark your calendars for October 10-13, for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. With an anticipated crowd of 160,000, this year promises to be another full house.

Secure your passes now, starting at just $10 down. But don’t hold out—they’re selling QUICK.

Brought to you in partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents.