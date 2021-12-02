Kat Von D Shares Heartfelt Goodbye to Her High Voltage Tattoo Shop

Recent years have seen a lot of changes in Kat Von D's life, and back in October the tattoo artist-turned-musician revealed that she and her husband had purchased a mansion in Indiana and that she would be leaving behind her High Voltage Tattoo business in West Hollywood, Calif. behind. The official final day was Dec. 1, and Von D. signed off with an emotional tribute on social media that included members of her staff raising a toast in High Voltage for the last time.

"There will never be enough words to express the love I have for my @highvoltagetat family," said Von D. "I can’t believe after 14 years of working side by side, this chapter of our lives has come to and end, and we all move onwards and upwards! I’m going to miss my beautiful shop, the thousands of people I’ve tattooed there over the years, my loving fans who traveled and came from all over the world, but most importantly my fellow tattoo artists who I was lucky enough to tattoo in the same room with over the last 14 years."

In her multi-slide Instagram post, Von D posed with some of her fellow staffers and posted video of one final toast as she exclaimed, "High Voltage Forever!"

"I love you so much for believing in me and my little shop, and for riding along with me on this crazy ride," she concluded in her post. Farewell, High Voltage Tattoo Los Angeles! Till we meet again in Indiana! #highvoltagetattoo."

Back in October, Von D stated of her decision to shut down the shop, "I didn’t think it would make sense to keep it open if I wasn’t present, and aside from coming back to work on music with my band, we don’t plan on returning to LA very often."

Von D started to scale back her life a bit in early 2020, revealing that after giving birth to her son and launching a shoe line, she needed to take a step back, leaving her makeup brand in order to focus on finishing her album. Her Love Made Me Do It album finally arrived in August of this year.

While Von D is moving to Indiana, in her October posting she hinted at the idea that she would likely open a private studio once the family was done with a remodel on their new abode.

One of Von D's High Voltage cohorts, Nate Fierro, also offered up his social media tribute upon the shop's closing this week. "It’s the end of an amazing era for me @highvoltagetat Tattooing at HVT since day 1 when the doors first opened 14 years ago in 2007 until now, the last day, doors closing in 2021. What an amazing time at my home away from home it’s been. I’m going to miss the shop dearly," he stated.

"Thank you @thekatvond for making the shop a fun and extraordinary place to be. It has been a pleasure to work beside you and my fellow colleagues all these years. The love and leadership that you shared with us and the fun you brought to the shop cannot be compared with anything. You have been a true and amazing leader, boss, mentor, friend and sister to us. We all love you so very much! Thank you for everything & may all the success bestow upon you! Farewell my fellow HVT tattooers & family, I wish you all the success in your new endeavors and the best of luck! Thank you for all the great memories! Much love to all of you! And a big thank you shoutout to all my rad clients for getting tattooed by me the past 14 years & for the trust and support, thank you thank you thank you," he enthusiastically concluded.

Von D commented on the post, "Love you so much, Nate. If ever you need me, i will be there!"