The time has finally come. Katatonia are making the trek to North America, set to play their first shows stateside in five years. After taking a hiatus in 2018 and then reuniting to record City Burials for a 2020 release, Katatonia are ready to rock the U.S. and Canada once more.

And they won't be alone in this journey, putting forth a powerful bill that includes prog-metal favorites The Ocean Collective and prog-folk outfit Cellar Darling. This can't miss run will be kicking off Nov. 9 in Washington, D.C., with the month-long trek carrying over to a Dec. 10 finale in Tampa, Florida. See all of the scheduled dates, cities and venues listed below.

”North America! We are very pleased to announce that we are coming back to your shores for a full headline tour, starting on Nov.9 in Washington, D.C. and going through to Dec. 10 in Tampa, Fla.," proclaims frontman Jonas Reske. "Support will come from our talented friends in The Ocean Collective and Cellar Darling. We haven’t toured North America since 2017, so this return is way overdue. See you all later this fall!”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday (Aug. 26) at 11AM local time. And for those in Europe, the band has dates scheduled in early 2023 keeping their touring momentum going. You can see those stops listed below as well. For all Katatonia touring and ticketing info, head here.

Katatonia 2022-2023 Tour Dates

Aug. 26-28 - Bistrița, Romania @ Way Too Far Rock Festival

Nov. 9 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

Nov. 10 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

Nov. 11 - New York, N.Y. @ Sony Hall

Nov. 12 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

Nov. 13 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

Nov. 15 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Impérial Bell

Nov. 16 - Montreal, Quebec @ Le Studio TD

Nov. 18 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

Nov. 19 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird Music Hall

Nov. 20- Chicago, Ill. @ Metro

Nov. 22- Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

Nov. 23 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell

Nov. 25 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

Nov. 26 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre

Nov. 27 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile

Nov. 29 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

Nov. 30 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

Dec. 2 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

Dec. 3 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick

Dec. 4 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

Dec. 6 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live (+Soen as direct support)

Dec. 7 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live (+Soen as direct support)

Dec. 9 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Hell at The Masquerade

Dec. 10 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

Jan. 20 - Tampere, Finland @ Tampereen Tullikamari (Pakkahuone & Klubi)

Jan. 21 - Helsinki, Finland @ Kulttuuritalo

Jan. 22 - Tallinn, Estonia @ Helitehas

Jan. 24 - Warsaw, Poland @ Klub Stodoła

Jan. 25 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt

Jan. 26 - Köln, Germany @ Essigfabrik

Jan. 27 - Stuttgart, Germany @ LKA Longhorn

Jan. 28 - Prague, Czech Republic @ ROXY Prague

Jan. 29 - Wien, Austria @ Arena Wien

Jan. 31 - Budapest, Hungary @ Akvárium Klub

Feb. 1 - München, Germany @ Backstage Werk

Feb. 2 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Komplex 457

Feb. 3 - Trezzo Sull'adda Mi, Italy @ Live Club

Feb. 4 - Lyon, France @ Ninkasi GERLAND

Feb. 6 - Madrid, Spain @ Kapital

Feb. 7 - Barcelona, Spain @ La Salamandra

Feb. 8 - Toulouse, France @ Le Metronum

Feb. 10 - London, England @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

Feb. 11 - Manchester, England @ O2 Ritz Manchester

Feb. 12 - Bristol, England @ Marble Factory

Feb. 13 - Glasgow, Scotland @ The Garage

Feb. 14 - Wolverhampton, England @ KK's Steel Mill

Feb. 16 - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany @ Batschkapp

Feb. 17 - Haarlem, Netherlands @ Patronaat

Feb. 19 - Paris, France @ Le Trianon

Feb. 20 - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

Feb. 21 - Antwerpen, Belgium @ Muziekcentrum Trix

Feb. 22 - Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

Feb. 23 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio

Feb. 24 - Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall

Feb. 25 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryshuset Arenan

