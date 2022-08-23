Katatonia Reveal First North American Tour in 5 Years With The Ocean Collective + Cellar Darling
The time has finally come. Katatonia are making the trek to North America, set to play their first shows stateside in five years. After taking a hiatus in 2018 and then reuniting to record City Burials for a 2020 release, Katatonia are ready to rock the U.S. and Canada once more.
And they won't be alone in this journey, putting forth a powerful bill that includes prog-metal favorites The Ocean Collective and prog-folk outfit Cellar Darling. This can't miss run will be kicking off Nov. 9 in Washington, D.C., with the month-long trek carrying over to a Dec. 10 finale in Tampa, Florida. See all of the scheduled dates, cities and venues listed below.
”North America! We are very pleased to announce that we are coming back to your shores for a full headline tour, starting on Nov.9 in Washington, D.C. and going through to Dec. 10 in Tampa, Fla.," proclaims frontman Jonas Reske. "Support will come from our talented friends in The Ocean Collective and Cellar Darling. We haven’t toured North America since 2017, so this return is way overdue. See you all later this fall!”
Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday (Aug. 26) at 11AM local time. And for those in Europe, the band has dates scheduled in early 2023 keeping their touring momentum going. You can see those stops listed below as well. For all Katatonia touring and ticketing info, head here.
Katatonia 2022-2023 Tour Dates
Aug. 26-28 - Bistrița, Romania @ Way Too Far Rock Festival
Nov. 9 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat
Nov. 10 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium
Nov. 11 - New York, N.Y. @ Sony Hall
Nov. 12 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts
Nov. 13 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Nov. 15 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Impérial Bell
Nov. 16 - Montreal, Quebec @ Le Studio TD
Nov. 18 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House
Nov. 19 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird Music Hall
Nov. 20- Chicago, Ill. @ Metro
Nov. 22- Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater
Nov. 23 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell
Nov. 25 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre
Nov. 26 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre
Nov. 27 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile
Nov. 29 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post
Nov. 30 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall
Dec. 2 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720
Dec. 3 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick
Dec. 4 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
Dec. 6 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live (+Soen as direct support)
Dec. 7 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live (+Soen as direct support)
Dec. 9 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Hell at The Masquerade
Dec. 10 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
Jan. 20 - Tampere, Finland @ Tampereen Tullikamari (Pakkahuone & Klubi)
Jan. 21 - Helsinki, Finland @ Kulttuuritalo
Jan. 22 - Tallinn, Estonia @ Helitehas
Jan. 24 - Warsaw, Poland @ Klub Stodoła
Jan. 25 - Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt
Jan. 26 - Köln, Germany @ Essigfabrik
Jan. 27 - Stuttgart, Germany @ LKA Longhorn
Jan. 28 - Prague, Czech Republic @ ROXY Prague
Jan. 29 - Wien, Austria @ Arena Wien
Jan. 31 - Budapest, Hungary @ Akvárium Klub
Feb. 1 - München, Germany @ Backstage Werk
Feb. 2 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Komplex 457
Feb. 3 - Trezzo Sull'adda Mi, Italy @ Live Club
Feb. 4 - Lyon, France @ Ninkasi GERLAND
Feb. 6 - Madrid, Spain @ Kapital
Feb. 7 - Barcelona, Spain @ La Salamandra
Feb. 8 - Toulouse, France @ Le Metronum
Feb. 10 - London, England @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
Feb. 11 - Manchester, England @ O2 Ritz Manchester
Feb. 12 - Bristol, England @ Marble Factory
Feb. 13 - Glasgow, Scotland @ The Garage
Feb. 14 - Wolverhampton, England @ KK's Steel Mill
Feb. 16 - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany @ Batschkapp
Feb. 17 - Haarlem, Netherlands @ Patronaat
Feb. 19 - Paris, France @ Le Trianon
Feb. 20 - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal
Feb. 21 - Antwerpen, Belgium @ Muziekcentrum Trix
Feb. 22 - Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan
Feb. 23 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio
Feb. 24 - Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall
Feb. 25 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Fryshuset Arenan