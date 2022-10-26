Katatonia Return With Melancholic New Song ‘Atrium,’ Announce 2023 Studio Album
Katatonia continue to find that sweet spot of melancholic metal as they head into their twelfth studio album, and today (Oct. 26) they're giving us the first taste of new music from their forthcoming set with the new song "Atrium."
The Swedish metallers paint a beautifully melodic and melancholic backdrops with the atmospheric new track that will have you singing along after repeated listens. Paired with a black-and-white shot video that perfectly captures the mood of the song, "Atrium" serves as an intriguing introduction into their next studio album.
The song will be featured on the band's upcoming record, Sky Void of Stars, which is on track for a Jan. 20 release through Napalm Records. Speaking on the new album, the group says, “Our 12th album, Sky Void of Stars is a dynamic journey through vibrant darkness. Born out of yearning for what was lost and not found, the very peripheries of the unreachable, but composed and condensed into human form and presented as sounds and words true to the Katatonia signum. No stars here, just violent rain.”
The album also features such future standouts as the album opening "Austerity," down-tempo gems "Opaline" and "Drab Moon," and the vulnerable yet doomy "Impermanance." The full track listing and artwork can be found below, while pre-orders for the record are now being taken here.
Katatonia also have plenty of touring ahead of them, with stateside shows finishing out 2022 before they head off to Europe and Latin America in early 2023. All dates can be found below and ticketing info can be found here.
Katatonia, "Atrium"
Katatonia, Sky Void of Stars Artwork + Track Listing
1 "Austerity"
2 "Colossal Shade"
3 "Opaline"
4 "Birds"
5 "Drab Moon"
6 "Author"
7 "Impermanence" (feat. Joel Ekelöf)
8 "Sclera"
9 "Atrium"
10 "No Beacon to Illuminate Our Fall"
11 "Absconder" (Bonus Track)
Katatonia 2022 North American Tour (with The Ocean Collective and Cellar Darling)
Nov. 09 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat
Nov. 10 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium
Nov. 11 - New York, N.Y. @ Sony Hall
Nov. 12 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts
Nov. 13 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
Nov. 15 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Impérial Bell
Nov. 16 - Montreal, Quebec @ Le Studio TD
Nov. 18 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House
Nov. 19 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird Music Hall
Nov. 20 - Chicago, Ill. @ Metro
Nov. 22 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater
Nov. 23 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell
Nov. 25 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre
Nov. 26 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre
Nov. 27 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile
Nov. 29 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post
Nov. 30 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall
Dec. 02 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720
Dec. 03 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick
Dec. 04 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
Dec. 06 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live (+Soen as direct support)
Dec. 07 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live (+Soen as direct support)
Dec. 09 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Hell at The Masquerade
Dec. 10 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
Katatonia 2023 U.K. and Europe Tour (With Sólstafir and SOM)
Jan. 20 - Tampere, FI @ Tampereen Tullikamari (Pakkahuone & Klubi)
Jan. 21 - Helsinki, FI @ Kulttuurital
Jan. 22 - Tallinn, EE @ Helitehas
Jan. 24 - Warsaw, PL @ Klub Stodoła
Jan. 25 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
Jan. 26 - Cologne, DE @ Essigfabrik
Jan. 27 - Stuttgart, DE @ LKA Longhorn
Jan. 28 - Prague, CZ @ ROXY Prague
Jan. 29 - Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien
Jan. 31 - Budapest, HU @ Akvárium Klub
Feb. 01 - Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk
Feb. 02 - Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457
Feb. 03 - Milan, IT @ Live Club
Feb. 04 - Lyon, FR @ Ninkasi GERLAND
Feb. 06 - Madria, ES @ Kapital
Feb. 07 - Barcelona, ES @ La Salamandra
Feb. 08 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Metronum
Feb. 10 - London, U.K. @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
Feb. 11 - Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Ritz Manchester
Feb. 12 - Bristol, U.K. @ Marble Factory
Feb. 13 - Glasgow, U.K. @ The Garage
Feb. 14 - Wolverhampton, U.K. @ KK's Steel Mill
Feb. 16 - Frankfurt, DE @ Am Main / Batschkapp
Feb. 17 - Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat
Feb. 19 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
Feb. 20 - Luxemburg, LU @ Rockhal
Feb. 21 - Antwerp, BE @ Muziekcentrum Trix
Feb. 22 - Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
Feb. 23 - Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
Feb. 24 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
Feb. 25 - Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset Arenan
Katatonia 2023 Latin America Tour
March 17 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ C3 Stage
March 18 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Cafe Iguana
March 19 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Cafe Auditorio
March 22 – Santiago, Chile @ Club Chocolate
March 24 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ El Teatrito
March 25 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Carioca Club