Katatonia Return With Melancholic New Song ‘Atrium,’ Announce 2023 Studio Album

Katatonia continue to find that sweet spot of melancholic metal as they head into their twelfth studio album, and today (Oct. 26) they're giving us the first taste of new music from their forthcoming set with the new song "Atrium."

The Swedish metallers paint a beautifully melodic and melancholic backdrops with the atmospheric new track that will have you singing along after repeated listens. Paired with a black-and-white shot video that perfectly captures the mood of the song, "Atrium" serves as an intriguing introduction into their next studio album.

The song will be featured on the band's upcoming record, Sky Void of Stars, which is on track for a Jan. 20 release through Napalm Records. Speaking on the new album, the group says, “Our 12th album, Sky Void of Stars is a dynamic journey through vibrant darkness. Born out of yearning for what was lost and not found, the very peripheries of the unreachable, but composed and condensed into human form and presented as sounds and words true to the Katatonia signum. No stars here, just violent rain.”

The album also features such future standouts as the album opening "Austerity," down-tempo gems "Opaline" and "Drab Moon," and the vulnerable yet doomy "Impermanance." The full track listing and artwork can be found below, while pre-orders for the record are now being taken here.

Katatonia also have plenty of touring ahead of them, with stateside shows finishing out 2022 before they head off to Europe and Latin America in early 2023. All dates can be found below and ticketing info can be found here.

Katatonia, "Atrium"

Katatonia, Sky Void of Stars Artwork + Track Listing

katatonia, sky void of stars album Napalm Records loading...

1 "Austerity"

2 "Colossal Shade"

3 "Opaline"

4 "Birds"

5 "Drab Moon"

6 "Author"

7 "Impermanence" (feat. Joel Ekelöf)

8 "Sclera"

9 "Atrium"

10 "No Beacon to Illuminate Our Fall"

11 "Absconder" (Bonus Track)

Katatonia 2022 North American Tour (with The Ocean Collective and Cellar Darling)

Nov. 09 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

Nov. 10 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

Nov. 11 - New York, N.Y. @ Sony Hall

Nov. 12 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

Nov. 13 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

Nov. 15 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Impérial Bell

Nov. 16 - Montreal, Quebec @ Le Studio TD

Nov. 18 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

Nov. 19 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Thunderbird Music Hall

Nov. 20 - Chicago, Ill. @ Metro

Nov. 22 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

Nov. 23 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell

Nov. 25 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

Nov. 26 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre

Nov. 27 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile

Nov. 29 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

Nov. 30 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

Dec. 02 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

Dec. 03 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick

Dec. 04 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

Dec. 06 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live (+Soen as direct support)

Dec. 07 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live (+Soen as direct support)

Dec. 09 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Hell at The Masquerade

Dec. 10 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

Katatonia 2023 U.K. and Europe Tour (With Sólstafir and SOM)

Jan. 20 - Tampere, FI @ Tampereen Tullikamari (Pakkahuone & Klubi)

Jan. 21 - Helsinki, FI @ Kulttuurital

Jan. 22 - Tallinn, EE @ Helitehas

Jan. 24 - Warsaw, PL @ Klub Stodoła

Jan. 25 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

Jan. 26 - Cologne, DE @ Essigfabrik

Jan. 27 - Stuttgart, DE @ LKA Longhorn

Jan. 28 - Prague, CZ @ ROXY Prague

Jan. 29 - Vienna, AT @ Arena Wien

Jan. 31 - Budapest, HU @ Akvárium Klub

Feb. 01 - Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk

Feb. 02 - Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457

Feb. 03 - Milan, IT @ Live Club

Feb. 04 - Lyon, FR @ Ninkasi GERLAND

Feb. 06 - Madria, ES @ Kapital

Feb. 07 - Barcelona, ES @ La Salamandra

Feb. 08 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Metronum

Feb. 10 - London, U.K. @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

Feb. 11 - Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Ritz Manchester

Feb. 12 - Bristol, U.K. @ Marble Factory

Feb. 13 - Glasgow, U.K. @ The Garage

Feb. 14 - Wolverhampton, U.K. @ KK's Steel Mill

Feb. 16 - Frankfurt, DE @ Am Main / Batschkapp

Feb. 17 - Haarlem, NL @ Patronaat

Feb. 19 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

Feb. 20 - Luxemburg, LU @ Rockhal

Feb. 21 - Antwerp, BE @ Muziekcentrum Trix

Feb. 22 - Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

Feb. 23 - Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

Feb. 24 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

Feb. 25 - Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset Arenan

Katatonia 2023 Latin America Tour

March 17 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ C3 Stage

March 18 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Cafe Iguana

March 19 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Cafe Auditorio

March 22 – Santiago, Chile @ Club Chocolate

March 24 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ El Teatrito

March 25 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Carioca Club