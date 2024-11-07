Kerry King Names Three Big Metal Bands He’d Like to Play With

Though Kerry King is known for his work with Slayer, are there any other metal bands he would like to play with? The guitarist, who has gone on to put together a solo band, reveals three iconic metal acts that have piqued his interest, and one of those three he almost joined.

The question came up during a fan Q&A feature with Metal Hammer and King immediately brought up the time that he almost joined fellow "Big 4" band Megadeth.

Kerry King in Megadeth?

“I was almost in Megadeth," stated King in response to the question. "I think if myself and Dave Mustaine could have co-existed for four years, it would have been a very different band. I’m not saying I’d have made them better – I’d have made them different."

King has spoken in the past about his brief stint with Megadeth, often sharing that he wondered if the personalities would have worked out.

In Loudwire's own interview (seen below) with King about the time he almost joined Megadeth, the guitarist stated, "His stuff is definitely more ... I don't want to say intricate cause we've got intricate parts too, but he writes riffs in a very different perspective and after playing with him for a number of months, I just wouldn't do it. It's not my style."

READ MORE: Kerry King Names Which of Slayer's Songs Is Hardest to Play

King actually performed with Megadeth during their first five shows as a band before giving up the dual role between bands.

Kerry King on Why He Turned Down Megadeth

What Other Bands Would Kerry King Want to Play With?

"It’s funny, I was backstage at Mercyful Fate show in Las Vegas and got talking to [guitarist] Hank Shermann, and said to him, ‘I thought you guys might come knocking’, and you could see his head explode. ‘It never fucking occurred to me!’ I’m a huge Mercyful Fate fan so I’d have done that in a heartbeat," explained King.

"I’d also love to play with Judas Priest – that brief second where Richie [Faulkner] got sick and they suggested going out with one player, I thought if they called me and said, ‘Can you be that one guitarist?’, I honestly don’t think I could, because they’re such a dual guitar band. Thankfully they never did it, but if they’d have asked, I think it would have been the hardest ‘no’ of my life!”

Kerry King in 2024 + 2025

While none of those opportunities evolved beyond the "interest" stage, King has found himself at home with his current solo band. The group issued their debut album, From Hell I Rise earlier this year.

Touring will pick up again in December when King and his group head to Australia for shows. Then another North American tour leg kicks off in January. Ticketing for all shows can be found through the Kerry King website.