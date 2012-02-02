Kia Premieres Full Motley Crue Super Bowl Commercial

Last week we told you about the Kia Super Bowl commercial that features a montage of Motley Crue, supermodel Adriana Lima and MMA fighter Chuck Liddell. Kia isn’t making you wait for the Super Bowl to see it though, as they’ve debuted the full commercial online (check it out below).

It kicks off with a clumsy Mr. Sandman tiptoeing into a Gen-x couple's bedroom to the campy classic tune of ‘Mr. Sandman’ by the Chordettes, until Sir Sands-a-lot has a little accident spilling his magical dust all over Mr. Gen-X, setting off a hyped up series of dreams set to the high octane tune of Motley Crue’s ‘Kickstart My Heart.’

Of course, we can’t forget the product at hand here, the dreaming man finds himself ripping around a racetrack in the new 2012 Optima Limited car, while bikini clad onlookers cheer him on including sexy flag girl Adriana Lima.

The sequence also shows some concert footage of Motley Crue performing 'Kickstart My Heart' with their usual barrage of pyro, smoke and fanfare.

The dream doesn’t stop there though, it’s also chuck full of other larger than life manly desires. Badass Chuck Liddell makes an appearance in the video in the middle of a cage fight in addition to pro bull rider Judd Lefflew riding a bucking rhino in the midst of monster submarine sandwiches.

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx called the whole experience a blast, saying, "A hot model, a fast car, a pro fighter, pyrotechnics and rock n' roll...What's not to love?" He's got a point, doesn't he?

Watch the Full Kia 'Drive the Dream' Commercial