A U.K. Kid Band Just Covered Ghost’s ‘Square Hammer,’ and It’s Awesome

It’s always nice to see a bunch of burgeoning musicians put their spin on a great rock or metal tune. Case in point: U.K. ensemble Beyond the Sons, whose new cover of Ghost’s “Square Hammer” is very, very impressive.

Last Wednesday (Oct. 12), the adolescent quintet – who classify themselves as “12-14 year old kids having the time of our life playing rock" – posted their video to Twitter. Endearingly, they even emulated Ghost’s trademark ceremonial tone in their tweet: “[MESSAGE TO THE CLERGY] We, the children of the UK share with you @thebandGHOST our cover of Square Hammer. / Apprentice Papa.”

You can see their tweet below:

Unsurprisingly, “Square Hammer” (which originally appeared on Ghost’s second EP, 2016’s Popestar) is but the latest in a string of equally impressive adaptations. Previously, Beyond the Sons took a stab at “Afterlife” by Avenged Sevenfold, “Famous Last Words” by My Chemical Romance and “Sound of Madness” by Shinedown.

Be sure to check out Beyond the Sons’ entire performance of “Square Hammer” below, and let us know which of their covers you dig the most!

Beyond the Sons Performing “Square Hammer” by Ghost

As for Ghost, their latest record (this year’s Impera) was just nominated for Favorite Rock Album at the 2022 American Music Awards. It’ll face off against a few heavy hitters – such as Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Unlimited Love and Machine Gun Kelly’s mainstream sellout – so we’ll have to wait and see if it wins when the award show airs on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8PM ET (on ABC).