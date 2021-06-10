On June 9, Kid Rock took to Twitter to address his recent use of a homophobic slur directed at fans at a Tennessee bar where he was performing. Other users on the social media platform were quick to criticize this response statement and slammed the musician while questioning his alleged friendship with those in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Earlier this week, footage emerged of Kid Rock shouting "f****ts" at attendees in the crowd who began to film part of the show on their mobile phone. He then repeatedly pointed to his crotch and chanted, "Post this."

The incident came in the midst of Pride Month, which aims to promote visibility and acceptance of those who identity as part of the LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and/or questioning, intersex, and asexual and/or ally) community.

After being met with criticism over his controversial choice of words, Kid Rock issued a response on Twitter where Bob Ritchie (his real name) claimed he would talk with his musical alter ego. The tweet reads as follows:

If Kid rock using the word f****t offends you, good chance you are one. Either way, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him. Have a nice day. -Bob Ritchie

This tweet drew a fierce response from others on Twitter (seen below), who singled out the self-defeating nature of using the homophobic slur while claiming to have befriended those in the LGBTQIA+ community.

"LGBT youth seriously contemplate suicide at almost three times the rate of heterosexual youth. Do not normalize the use of the F word. It really is a matter of life or death for some of these kids," wrote one person.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website. Resource information is provided for free as well as a chat message service. To speak directly to a professional, call 1-800-273-8255. You are not alone and help is available. Every life is important.

To donate to LGBTQIA+ charities, head here for a list of organizations to contribute to.

Another replied, "I am surprised that a person with gay friends would say something like that. I am not LGBTQ+ and I know that it would be unkind. Where are your manners?"

"I've never heard anyone use the word f****t with love," read another response, in part.

Read more responses and see Kid Rock's original tweet below.

WARNING: The tweets below contain unedited coarse and offensive language.

Twitter Reacts to Kid Rock Using Homophobic Slur Again